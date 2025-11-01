Brooks built a trail shoe for runners who secretly prefer pavements

Brooks has taken its most dependable daily trainer and given it a taste of dirt.

The new Ghost Trail is a crossover running shoe designed for runners who split their miles between roads, gravel paths, and forest tracks.

Essentially, the shoes are for those who crave variety but don’t need a full mountain-ready trail running shoe.

It’s a logical step for Brooks, whose Ghost line has long been the brand’s comfort benchmark.

(Image credit: Brooks)

The new version borrows the same nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 cushioning from the Ghost 17 but sculpts it into a geometry better suited to uneven terrain.

The midsole’s slightly firmer tuning and 8mm drop help keep you steady on descents while still feeling smooth on tarmac.

A trail shoe with road manners

The outsole is one of the biggest upgrades. Using TrailTack Green rubber, a compound designed for wet and dry grip, the Ghost Trail features 3mm lugs arranged closely enough to feel natural on roads.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s the kind of outsole that makes sense for real-world running, where a forest path can easily turn into a cycleway or car park.

The upper gets a similar rethink, thanks to a new knit construction that keeps out dust and sand without overheating, while 3D print overlays protect high-wear areas around the toe and mudguard.

(Image credit: Brooks)

The result is a shoe that still looks like a Ghost but feels ready for weekend detours.

Brooks has kept the Ghost Trail in line with its carbon-neutral approach, using recycled materials and sustainable rubber compounds where possible.

Price-wise, it sits squarely in the sweet spot for mid-range trail shoes, less aggressive than the Catamount 3 but more adventurous than a standard Ghost.

The Ghost Trail is available now at Brooks for the recommended retail price of £135 – US, EU and AU price and availability TBC.