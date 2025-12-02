Nothing's not yet done with 2025 – with another new Android phone coming very soon

Quick Summary Nothing will unveil this year's Community Edition phone next Tuesday, 9 December 2025. The Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition has been built in collaboration with four young creatives, each of which winning £1,000 for their chosen ideas.

Nothing has had an incredible 2025. It launched its first over-ear headphones, with the Nothing Headphone (1) securing a five-star review right here on T3, introduced the Nothing Phone (3) to similar critical praise, and unleashed numerous entry- and mid-level earbuds and handsets under both the parent and CMF brands.

It also announced a new Community Edition project back in March, with the aim of creating a new Android phone co-designed and built in collaboration with genuine Nothing fans.

Well, now that device is finished and the firm is almost ready to reveal it. The Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition will be unveiled next week, on Tuesday 9 December 2025 at 1pm GMT.

You can sign up for notifications on the company's own website, although we'll also be bringing you all the latest as soon as we find out, right here on T3.

And if you are a big fan of Nothing's work, we suggest you do indeed keep 'em peeled as the last Community Edition device (built on the 2a) sold out in minutes.

We're not sure quite what to expect this time, but the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition ended up with a glow in the dark element on the rear. It was also only produced in very limited numbers, which is likely the same for this year's model, too.

According to Nothing, it received more than 700 submission from the community, with "young creatives" tempted by the offer of a £1,000 cash prize. There have been four winners in total, who have helped inspire the hardware concept, accessory design, clock and wallpaper design, and marketing for the device.

We look forward to seeing the end result in a week's time – let's hope there's something as equally standout as a glowing rear panel this time as well.