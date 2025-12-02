Nothing's not yet done with 2025 – with another new Android phone coming very soon
The Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition rounds off a year to remember for the Brit tech brand
Quick Summary
Nothing will unveil this year's Community Edition phone next Tuesday, 9 December 2025.
The Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition has been built in collaboration with four young creatives, each of which winning £1,000 for their chosen ideas.
Nothing has had an incredible 2025. It launched its first over-ear headphones, with the Nothing Headphone (1) securing a five-star review right here on T3, introduced the Nothing Phone (3) to similar critical praise, and unleashed numerous entry- and mid-level earbuds and handsets under both the parent and CMF brands.
It also announced a new Community Edition project back in March, with the aim of creating a new Android phone co-designed and built in collaboration with genuine Nothing fans.
Well, now that device is finished and the firm is almost ready to reveal it. The Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition will be unveiled next week, on Tuesday 9 December 2025 at 1pm GMT.
You can sign up for notifications on the company's own website, although we'll also be bringing you all the latest as soon as we find out, right here on T3.
And if you are a big fan of Nothing's work, we suggest you do indeed keep 'em peeled as the last Community Edition device (built on the 2a) sold out in minutes.
We're not sure quite what to expect this time, but the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition ended up with a glow in the dark element on the rear. It was also only produced in very limited numbers, which is likely the same for this year's model, too.
According to Nothing, it received more than 700 submission from the community, with "young creatives" tempted by the offer of a £1,000 cash prize. There have been four winners in total, who have helped inspire the hardware concept, accessory design, clock and wallpaper design, and marketing for the device.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
We look forward to seeing the end result in a week's time – let's hope there's something as equally standout as a glowing rear panel this time as well.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.