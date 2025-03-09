The North Face brings next-level propulsion to the trails with VECTIV 3.0
The outdoor giant just announced four new shoes, including the latest iteration of the Summit VECTIV Pro
The North Face has set an ambitious goal to triple its footwear business, and its latest trail running lineup signals a major step in that direction.
The brand has introduced VECTIV 3.0 technology across four new trail running shoe models, designed to enhance propulsion, stability, and comfort for trail runners of all levels.
This latest evolution made its debut at the TransGranCanaria ultra marathon, where both 2nd place and 3rd place runners in the Men’s Classic (Jonathan Albon and Josh Wade) dawned a pair from the collection, as did the winner of the Women’s Marathon race (Jennifer Lichter).
At the forefront of the new range is the Summit VECTIV Pro 3, an off-road super shoe engineered for ultra-distance performance with a carbon-fibre propulsion plate and high-rebound DREAM foam.
Designed for elite performance, the Summit VECTIV Pro 3 integrates a dual-stacked VECTIV plate system, pairing a full-length carbon-fibre propulsion plate with a TPU stability top plate for enhanced energy return.
The DREAM foam midsole is said to provide high-rebound cushioning, while the rockered midsole geometry keeps runners moving forward efficiently. The redesigned SURFACE CTRL outsole with 3.5mm lugs ensures maximum grip on varied terrain.
The lineup also includes the Summit VECTIV Sky 2 for lightweight racing, the VECTIV Enduris 4 for everyday training, and the VECTIV Infinite 3 for versatility across different trail conditions.
For those looking for a daily trainer, the VECTIV Enduris 4 offers the perfect balance of cushioning and stability. Its DREAM nitrogen-TPU midsole provides a soft yet responsive energy return, and a TPU-based VECTIV 3.0 plate adds support for long-distance efforts.
The lightest shoe in the VECTIV lineup, the Summit VECTIV Sky 2 is fine-tuned for racing. It features a full-length carbon-fiber propulsion plate, a DREAM nitrogen-TPU midsole, and a SURFACE CTRL outsole with high-traction grip. The streamlined, breathable upper keeps weight to a minimum, making it ideal for high-speed technical descents and vertical challenges.
For those tackling a variety of trail conditions, the VECTIV Infinite 3 brings a mix of cushioning, traction, and agility. It features a TPU-based VECTIV plate optimized for technical trails, along with a high-rebound DREAM nitrogen-TPU midsole and a durable outsole with 5mm lugs for extra grip on rocky surfaces.
All shoes are available now at The North Face UK, The North Face US and The North Face AU.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
