Smeg and Porsche launch stunning limited-edition kitchen appliance collection
When we say limited, we mean limited
QUICK SUMMARY
Smeg and Porsche have teamed up to launch a limited-edition collection of kitchen appliances. The range features a curated selection of Smeg’s most popular pieces across three distinct ranges, each with a limited number of items.
The collection is available from Smeg’s flagship London store and online.
Smeg has long been the market leader for luxury appliances, especially when it comes to the best kettles and best toasters. However, its latest announcement is something completely new – and car lovers are going to adore it.
The brand has teamed up with Porsche to create a limited-edition collection of kitchen appliances, designed for both style lovers and automotive enthusiasts. It creates the perfect blend of Porsche's rich motorsport heritage and Smeg’s signature design, and I think it's pretty stunning.
The collection is available from Smeg’s flagship London store and online, but there's a very limited amount of pieces, so those interested will have to be quick.
The collaboration includes three exclusive ranges finished in Carrara White Metallic, Shade Green Metallic and 917 Salzburg Red – all known as distinctive Porsche hues. The 917 Salzburg Red range includes the BCC12 Bean to Cup and FAB28 fridge, whereas the Carrara White Metallic and Shade Green Metallic ranges include the FAB28 fridge, TSF01 toaster, KLF03 kettle and BLF03 blender.
Each piece is also elevated with Porsche-inspired touches, including matte black accents, subtle striping and clean silhouettes.
If I had to pick a favourite, it would be the FAB28 fridge in Shade Green Metallic. The FAB28 is already an impressive 270-litre fridge with a 26-litre freezer, but its Porsche design elements and unique 911 GT3 RS handle makes it even more special. I also love the stripe that runs across the bottom of the door and both sides.
The launch follows Smeg’s new ECF03 coffee machine, which was released only a few weeks ago. Smeg's BCC12 Bean to Cup is the only coffee product included in this collection, but as mentioned, if you want in, you’ll need to be quick.
