Porsche and Norrona quietly dropped the most exclusive ski gear of the season

Norrøna and Porsche’s winter collaboration lands today, introducing a limited collection built on Norrøna’s Lofoten slope-ready freeride line.

The drop includes a special colourway of the Lofoten GTX Insulated Jacket, Lofoten GTX Insulated Pants, and Lofoten Warm2 Jacket.

Framed under the tagline Crafting New Adventures, the project merges Porsche’s performance-driven aesthetic with Norrøna’s alpine technicality.

Jørgen Jørgensen, fourth-generation owner of Norrøna, calls the Lofoten line the brand’s “Porsche 911,” describing its design philosophy as loaded minimalism: functional, refined, and engineered for harsh conditions.

Style Porsche chief Michael Mauer echoes the sentiment, saying the pursuit of performance leads naturally to clean, functional design on both sides of the partnership.

Loaded minimalism meets mountain performance

The outerwear pieces use GORE-TEX for durable waterproofing, windproofing and breathability, with freeride-ready details such as a helmet-compatible hood, hand-warming pockets and a recycled liner for comfort in cold conditions.

The Warm2 midlayer completes the set, constructed from two fleece fabrics for thermal efficiency and fast dry times across ski, snowboard and mountain pursuits.

(Image credit: Norrøna)

While this is the first Porsche x Norrøna collection, both brands point to long design legacies as common ground: Norrøna’s roots in 1929 and Porsche’s sports-car lineage from 1948.

The collaboration leans on that heritage but is built for the present, with freeride silhouettes, premium materials and a finish that feels unmistakably Porsche.

On sale from 13 November in the Norrøna NYC SoHo and Boston Newbury Street stores, Porsche retail stores worldwide, and online at Porsche, select Porsche Centres, Porsche Design stores, Norrøna retail and Norrøna.

Quantities are limited; prices from £229 / $269 / €269 (~AU$412.22). Head over to Norrøna for more info.