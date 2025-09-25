Smeg launches brand new manual coffee machine – and you won’t believe how fast it makes cold brew

Smeg has announced the launch of its new manual coffee machine, the ECF03, which sticks to the brand’s iconic retro styling whilst delivering a more authentic espresso experience. It uses a 58mm portafilter and non-pressurised filter, matching the standard used by professional baristas.

A standout feature of the ECF03 is its dedicated cold brew setting, which drastically cuts down the usual 12-hour brewing time. With the press of a button, it can prepare cold brew espresso in just minutes, making it ideal for batch brewing or crafting coffee-based cocktails when entertaining.

The machine is available from today in five signature Smeg colours, priced at £499.95 (around $650) via Smeg’s online store and selected retailers.

Of course, it also includes a steam wand for milk-based drinks and a hot water function for Americanos or cup preheating, offering plenty of flexibility for different coffee styles.

The launch follows the Smeg EGF03, which scored three stars in our full review in 2023. However, with upgrades like custom temperature settings, 15-bar pressure, and that game-changing cold brew function, the ECF03 is shaping up to score even higher when we get our hands on it.

