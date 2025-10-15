Pure proves CD is alive and well with a trio of stunning retro audio systems

Quick Summary Pure has added three retro radios to its line up, with two featuring CD playback. Both the Classic C-D4 and Classic Stereo Mini can play CDs, as well as stream music via Bluetooth and access a wealth of digital radio stations.

Streaming music through smartphones and smart speakers might be more common these days than digging out a CD, popping the mirrored side down and selecting your favourite track, but Pure has announced a couple of new systems to give you the best of both worlds.

Known mostly for DAB radios, the British brand has revealed three additions to its Classic product family – the Classic H6 digital stereo radio, Classic C-D4 compact CD player and radio, and the Classic Stereo Mini micro Hi-Fi system. All feature a retro vibe.

What's new in Pure's Classic range?

The Classic C-D4 offers both CD playing capabilities and Bluetooth in one package.

Shaped like a cube, the all-in-one speaker has DAB+/FM radio too, as well as Aux-In and a display on the front. There are easy to use controls, too, plus a remote control.

Pure sees it as "perfect for shelves or bedside tables" and it comes in two finishes of Cotton White and Oak, and Coffee Brown and Walnut.

(Image credit: Pure)

The Classic H6 doesn't have a CD player, but it does have a different trick up its sleeve – a kitchen timer.

It features two 15W speakers, so delivers stereo sound. It offers both Bluetooth connectivity, plus DAB+ and FM radio. There's USB and Aux-In here too, alarm functionality and it comes with a remote, coloured display on the front and EQ presets.

Like the Pure Classic-D4, the Classic H6 comes in Cotton White with Oak or Coffee Brown with Walnut colour options.

(Image credit: Pure)

Finally, the third retro system from Pure's is the very cute Classic Stereo Mini. This features two separate 20W speakers with 4-inch woofers.

Like the Classic C-D4, it too has CD playing capabilities alongside DAB+/FM radio and Bluetooth. There's also USB, Aux-In, equaliser presets and a remote control.

Colour-wise, it's the same Cotton White with Oak or Coffee Brown with Walnut options as the rest of the range.

The Pure Classic C-D4 costs £149.99, as does the Pure Classic H6. The Classic Stereo Mini costs £279.99. All are available now.