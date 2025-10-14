Don't call it a comeback (special) – Pro-Ject brings Elvis '68-style to its T2 turntable
The latest Pro-Ject Artist Series is the king of rock 'n' roll turntables
Pro-Ject's latest Artist Series turntable is based on Elvis's iconic '68 comeback special, and features the King of Rock 'n' Roll's name in lights.
Priced at £1,199 / €1,399, it's available now.
Pro-Ject's Artist Series turntables are tons of fun, combining high-end Hi-Fi with designs based on iconic characters and artists. This has included Peanuts, AC/DC and Pink Floyd in the past.
Now Pro-Ject brings us The King in the form of its new Pro-Ject Elvis Turntable. And it is arguably the most eye-catching yet.
The design is based on the legendary '68 Comeback Special, in which a leather-clad Elvis reclaimed his place as the King of Rock 'n' Roll. It's still one of the most thrilling performances in rock history, and the iconic Elvis sign used in the special is one of the most recognisable rock images.
That's why Pro-Ject has used it for this turntable, which has Elvis' name in (dimmable, LED) lights.
It looks spectacular, and beneath the distinctive looks there's a serious turntable that you definitely won't want to – oh yes, I'm going there – Return to Sender.
Pro-Ject Elvis Turntable: key features and pricing
The turntable is based on Pro-Ject's excellent T2 vinyl deck, with a precision 9-inch aluminium tonearm, adjustable spring-based anti-skating system, and a factory fitted Sumiko Rainier cartridge.
Above the lights there's a 10mm, 1.7kg glass platter for stable rotation and low resonance, and there's an electronically regulated motor delivering 33 and 45 RPM.
According to Pro-Ject's CEO, Heinz Lichtenegger: "Our Artist Collection has always stood for more than just visual appeal; these are serious turntables designed for music lovers who also want something that reflects their musical passion."
Like the rest of the Artist Series, this turntable is handmade in Europe from a CNC-machined plinth, and it comes with accessories, including a dust cover, felt mat, singles adapter and a premium RCA cable.
In a nice coincidence, RCA was the record label that released Elvis's Comeback Special.
The Pro-Ject Elvis Turntable is available exclusively from Henley Audio in the UK, and it has a recommended retail price of £1,199 / €1,399 (about $1,590 / AU$2,464).
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
