Making home cinema home friendly – these on-wall speakers just got smaller

Quick Summary PSB Speakers' new PWM Sat model is its most compact on-wall speaker yet, delivering the firm's signature sound from a much smaller package. Priced at CAD $1,299 / US$1,299 (after tariffs) per pair, they enable home cinema to be less intrusive on your décor.

On-wall speakers can do amazing things for home cinema setups, especially those with wall-mounted TVs – you can place them perfectly around the screen, and get pin-sharp positioning.

The downside is that, while on-wall speakers are much smaller than typical floorstanders, punchy ones can still be pretty hefty. Recognising this, Canadian speaker supremo PSB has created its most compact wall-mounted speaker yet.

The PWM Sat speakers promise to deliver the same sonic signature as their larger siblings and feature drivers based on PSB's flagship Synchrony platform. But it delivers that audio from a considerably more svelte speaker cabinet.

According to PSB, it "proves that compact doesn't mean compromise". The new speakers are available in a choice of satin black or satin white finishes.

The PWM Sat can be teamed up with PSB's other speakers, as shown here. (Image credit: PSB Speakers)

PSB PWM Sat On-Wall speaker: key features and pricing

The PWM Sat features a 1-inch titanium dome tweeter and a 4-inch woven carbon fibre woofer. It's also been designed to match the firm's existing on-wall, in-room and architectural speakers for consistent sound across your system.

Frequency response is 90 to 23,000Hz and nominal impedance is 8 ohms. If you're using the PWM Sat as your main speakers you can team them up with the firm's space-saving BP7 or BP8 subwoofers, which come with dual 6-inch and 8-inch drivers respectively.

The PWM Sat is exceptionally small, at 12-inches by 6.5-inches and 3.5-inches deep with the removable magnetic grille attached. It attaches via a two-piece locking bracket that's designed for horizontal, vertical or ceiling mounting.

That means you can use the PWM Sat for main channels, surround or height channels depending on your particular requirements.

The new PWM Sat speakers are available now with a price tag of CAD $1,299 / US$1,299 (after tariffs) per pair. That's roughly €799 / AU$1,423, and UK dealers such as Sevenoaks are currently listing them for £749 per pair.