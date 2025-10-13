At least one new design feature is coming to Apple Vision Pro Gen 2

Quick Summary Some backend code has suggested Apple could have a new strap for its next Vision Pro headset. The code suggests the strap will be called a Dual Knit Band, so

Apple's Vision Pro was revealed over two years ago now. We know, it doesn't really feel like it, but that's probably because the headset only went on sale in the UK a little over a year ago.

However, as the Vision Pro was technically first announced back in June 2023, it probably comes as no surprise that rumours are starting to swirl about its successor.

A few months back, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that a refresh of the Vision Pro headset would also feature a new strap. The idea was to "make it easier to wear the headset for long periods of time," Gurman said at the time.

Fuel has now been added to that fire after MacRumors reported last week that it has found references of a "Dual Knit Band" in Apple's backend code.

Currently, the Apple Vision Pro is available with a Solo Knit Band and a Dual Loop Band so the "Dual Knit Band" is not a strap that is available at the moment.

What else could the next Vision Pro offer?

Alongside a new band, previous rumours have suggested the next Apple Vision Pro will come with an upgraded chipset. MacRumors has previously reported finding reference in more code to a new Vision Pro with an M5 chip. It's thought there won't be any other changes to the headset.

It's also worth mentioning that while a Dual Knit Band doesn't currently exist, nor does an M5 chip,, some other rumours have pointed towards Apple launching new MacBook Pros and a new iPad Pro in the next few weeks. And both of these are expected to launch on the M5 chip – though nothing is confirmed as yet.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple has also not confirmed it is working on a new Vision Pro headset, but given the current Vision Pro runs on the M2 chip, while the latest MacBooks run the M4 chip, it does feel a little like one of the company's most expensive devices should also be one of its most powerful.

A refresh would therefore make sense. Until anything is official though, we will have to wait and see.