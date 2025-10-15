New Apple Vision Pro arrives with M5 chip, better battery life and a design tweak for good measure
The much-rumoured Vision Pro 2.0 has finally been announced
Quick Summary
Apple has updated its Vision Pro headset with a new headband and processing.
Now running on M5 silicon, the new Apple Vision Pro is faster, more powerful and has extended battery life.
Apple has finally announced a long-rumoured new version of its augmented reality headset. However, it's not the Vision Pro Air or a full-fledged Vision Pro 2.
You do get a whole lot more power though, as the new Apple Vision Pro model runs on the all-new M5 chip. This also means it has longer battery life and operates much more quickly. There's a tweaked design too, in the form of a new Dual Knit Band for a more comfortable experience.
The biggest of those changes is undoubtedly the inclusion of M5 silicon. This is made up of a 10-core CPU for higher multithreaded performance, while a 10-core GPU adds support for the likes of ray tracing and mesh shading.
This will give developers a wider scope when creating experiences for the Vision Pro, especially when it comes to games and virtual worlds. Realistic lighting and shadow effects are now more possible.
In addition, the M5 hardware enables the headset to render 10% more pixels on its OLED displays, which should make images even sharper.
I've used the first Vision Pro and sharpness was already superb in comparison with many VR and XR rivals, so am keen to see just how much more clarity is possible.
The refresh rate for visuals has also been bumped up to 120Hz, making for a much smoother experiences. Plus, with the faster processing, passthrough images of the outside world can be delivered more quickly into the headset – within 12 milliseconds, in fact. That ensures there's lag is almost imperceptible.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
In terms of battery life, you now get up to two-and-a-half hours of general use, with up to three hours of video playback.
The new Dual Knit Band headstrap
Along with the internal differences, the headband has been altered for a more comfortable fit over long periods.
The Dual Knit Band features 3D knitted upper and lower straps with more cushioning than before. A dual-function Fit Dial also makes sure you can fine tune the band's placement on your head.
The new band comes in small, medium and large sizes, so it's worth double checking which is best for you, and is also compatible with the original Vision Pro, so can be purchased separately.
As for the new Apple Vision Pro, it's available to pre-order now in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, and the UAE. It will also be available to order from this Friday, 17 October, in China.
Apple Stores will have the new headset in stock from Wednesday, 22 October.
It's priced from $3,499 / £3,199 / €3,699 / AU$S5,999 and comes in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage sizes.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.