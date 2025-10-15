Samsung announces next Galaxy event on Apple day – aiming squarely at rival's flagship product
October is shaping up to be very interesting indeed
Samsung will host yet another Galaxy Event on 21 October 2025, but this time it'll be for an all-new category of product.
We'll finally get to see the final version of its Project Moohan headset – thought to be called Samsung Galaxy XR.
As we await a stack of launch news from Apple, either today or tomorrow, Samsung has stolen at least a touch of the thunder by announcing its own Galaxy Event for later this month.
Subtitled "Worlds Wide Open" and scheduled for 21 October 2025, the launch event looks to be for just one product, but it just so happens to be something we've been waiting almost a year for.
Samsung's rival to the Apple Vision Pro – thought to be called the Samsung Galaxy XR – was first teased at the beginning of 2025, and rumoured for even longer. The headset has been designed and built in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm, and will mark a significant first step in a bright future for the new Android XR platform.
There's no doubt that Galaxy XR will officially launch during the Galaxy Event – the teaser video shows part of the visor pretty much throughout, along with landscapes signifying all the different (virtual) worlds and experiences it will unlock.
In addition, just in case you were still in some doubt, Samsung itself has confirmed it: "Get ready for a new benchmark in XR," it says in its event announcement.
The company also still refers to the headset as "Project Moohan", the codename that has been used over the last 10 months. That won't be the final name though, and we'll undoubtedly find out what that is next Tuesday.
Those in the UK might have to stock up on coffee though, as the presentation will be streamed from 10pm ET – so that means a 3am BST start time on 22 October for Brits.
Still, if you do fancy staying up for it and seeing Samsung's take on the Vision Pro, you will be able to watch the event as it happens on YouTube and Samsung's own Newsroom website.
