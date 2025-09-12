Samsung Galaxy S25 gets a camera update that'll make more sense in a month or two

Quick Summary A new camera feature has appeared on a select set of Galaxy S25 devices. 3D Capture is primed for the launch of Project Moohan in just a few short months.

If you use a Samsung Galaxy phone, you may well have noticed a new option which has appeared in your camera assistant app. Recently, the brand has introduced a "3D Capture" setting – and the reasoning will all become clear in a short while.

As spotted by SamMobile, the option has appeared, and allows users to capture photos and videos with additional depth. That's perfect for viewing with an Android XR headset, like the Project Moohan device which is expected to launch before the end of the year.

The team there did have to do some work to get the feature live. The report suggests that the version of the app which supports the feature – version 4.0.0.3 – is currently only available on the new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, but it doesn't show up on that device.

To get it working, the brand had to port that version over to a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, where it finally appeared. Beneath the 3D Capture heading in the menu, it says, "Add a 3D Capture option to the top of the preview so you can create spatial photos and videos for Galaxy XR headsets."

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

For fans of the brand, this will be a tantalising addition. We've been eagerly anticipating the brand's efforts in the XR space for years now, and the clock is ticking down on it finally making its way to the public.

It all adds to the excitement surrounding the device. The Apple Vision Pro – almost certainly the biggest rival for this device – was announced way back in June 2023. Ever since, fans of the format have been waiting for a serious rival to compete with it.

Other VR headsets are much less costly, but also don't have the spec sheet of the Vision Pro, which exists at a more premium segment of the market. Samsung's device should be able to go toe-to-toe with Apple, with the device said to have high resolution Micro OLED displays with a high refresh rate, and a stack of onboard cameras.

It's also going to be the first device to run Android XR – Google's headset operating system – which could end up being the standard for all non-Apple headsets, similar to how it works for Android phones.