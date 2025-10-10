Samsung Galaxy XR headset press images leak – and yes, it does look just like Apple's Vision Pro

Quick Summary Renders of Samsung's answer to the Apple Vision Pro have been leaked. They show off a very familiar looking headset.

The Samsung Galaxy XR headset looks set to arrive in the coming weeks, and leaks have been flowing forward at every opportunity. Now, we've seen a range of official-looking renders of the device, and it's very familiar.

As you might expect, the headset looks a lot like the Apple Vision Pro headset. That looks set to be its biggest competitor, as the two brands go head-to-head in a new arena.

The renders – shared by renowned render sharing site, Android Headlines – show off a grey device with a small front display section and a hood over the top.

That attaches to the band, which has a padded rear element and a knob on the back, presumably for adjustment. It's a little more modern looking than the Vision Pro, with sharp edges on the front element rather than a rounded, bubble-like design.

The device also utilises a battery pack in the same vein as the Vision Pro. That's a bit of a shame – it's one of the things that was most cumbersome on Apple's unit, and I'd hoped the technology may have moved forward somewhat.

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy XR 'Project Moohan' Headset Official Renders and Information - YouTube Watch On

Another of the images shows someone using magnetic optical inserts. That's presumably to amend for visual impairment, like the Zeiss ones on the Vision Pro. It will be interesting to see how much those cost.

Elsewhere, the report suggests that the headset will be powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor. That's said to offer 4.3k per eye, which is a seriously impressive resolution and should make everything look fantastic.

It also goes on to say that the chip offers 15% higher GPU and 20% higher CPU, and will be able to run spatial audio, gestures, AI and tracking functionality.

The device is controlled with gestures, voice tracking and eye tracking, with a pair of buttons on the top edge of the front panel. One controls the volume, while the other is simply listed as "top button", so presumably is adjustable per situation.