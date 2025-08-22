No, this isn't Apple Vision Pro 2 – it'll be a lot cheaper for starters

Quick Summary Chinese phone manufacturer Vivo claims to be the first in the country to debut its own mixed reality headset. The Vivo Vision Discovery Edition hasn't yet officially launched, but it's intriguing considering rumours make it a third of the cost of an Apple Vision Pro.

Although we saw Vivo's all-in mixed reality headset teased in March, the company has now fully lifted the lid on its "Vision", so to speak. And boy does it look familiar.

The Vivo Vision Discovery Edition in the Chinese phone manufacturer's first MR headset and could beat Samsung's Project Moohan to market, although it hasn't said exactly when that could be as yet.

It could also be significantly cheaper than rivals, including the Apple Vision Pro it seemingly pays homage to. We don't have pricing details at present, but Vivo is a brand synonymous with undercutting its peers, and some Chinese outlets claim it could cost as low as 10,000 yuan (just over £1,000).

Vivo has revealed some other key details though, including the headset's weight and a few specifications.

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition specs and details

According to the manufacturer, the Vision Discovery Edition will weigh just 396g – that's over 200g lighter than the Apple Vision Pro. It's even lighter than the Meta Quest 3, which is 515g.

It's also 26% smaller than the "industry average", it's claimed, so potentially more comfortable to wear for long periods. This is backed up with eight foam padding options and four sizes of light seal around the visor.

The headset runs on Vivo's own OriginOS Vision platform, a tweaked version of its mobile phone operating system. It allows move-and-pinch gestures without a traditional controller.

There are dual Micro-OLED displays with what Vivo calls an "8K binocular resolution". This is supported by 1.5° eye-tracking and a vertical tracking range of 175°.

Interestingly, the Vivo Vision runs on Qualcomm's latest dedicated XR chipset, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2. This is capable of delivering more than 4K visuals to each eye, so the 8K boast might ring true.

Of course, specs aside, where the device will succeed or fail is in its applications and use. We're yet to see much on that front – Vivo claims you'll be able to watch media on a virtual screen that'll seem like a 120-foot display.

It also suggests it'll support immersive and spatial video, plus gaming and productivity. We'll just have to wait to find out more when an actual launch date arrives.

For now, the Vivo Vision Discovery Edition is only available to demo in Chinese stores.