Chris Hemsworth shares a core exercise he’s been doing – and it’s not what you think

Chris Hemsworth is known for his superhero-sized workouts and with a mid-section as chiselled as his, the 42 year-old clearly still isn’t skipping his core training. However, his latest core move might surprise you – as it’s not his usual go-to kick-sit, bicycle crunches or flutter kicks.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared a series of pictures of him doing standing rotational side throws to give his core a functional boost. However, there’s more to this move than simply hurling a ball across your body and into a wall.

Not only does it help build rotational strength and power in the core – particularly the obliques – but the hips too, as they internally and externally rotate. Your glutes and legs get involved too, helping drive force from the ground up, while the shoulders play a key role in whipping the ball across your body. In short: it’s a seriously effective functional exercise.

Although you may not see many people knocking it out in the gym (it’s often a move favoured by athletes that require rotational power, like in golf, rugby and tennis), strengthening the body in the transverse plane (the plane of rotation) is something almost everyone can benefit from, as we twist, turn, bend, and reach throughout daily life.

Add it to your next core day, and you’ll see why it’s one of Chris Hemsworth’s favourite moves for staying superhero-strong.

