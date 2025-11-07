Forget sit-ups – this dragon flag core exercise is superior for abdominal strength and stability

If sit-ups feel too easy, the dragon flag might be the challenge your core’s been waiting for. Said to be created by martial arts legend Bruce Lee , this advanced ab move demands total-body control, serious core strength, stability, and full-body tension.

But just how tough is it – and is it really worth the effort? In the name of research (and DOMS for days), I decided to find out.

What is the dragon flag?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Straight back, squeezed glutes, tight abs, engage those quads – and don’t forget to point your toes. The dragon flag is one of the most demanding core moves I’ve done in a long time, targeting your entire midsection, including the rectus abdominis, obliques, and deep stabilisers.

Unlike a crunch or sit-up, where you bend through the spine, the dragon flag keeps your body completely straight and rigid as you lift and lower your legs under control. That means your core stays under constant tension from start to finish, forcing every muscle in your midsection to brace and engage.

It’s an impressive move – but not one to rush. Because your body resists movement as a single, solid unit, the exercise also places a heavy load on your lower back and shoulders. So take my advice: build up gradually with moves like leg raises, hollow holds, and hanging leg raises before attempting the full dragon flag. The tension on your mid-section will come as a shock.

How to do the dragon flag

Master the DRAGON FLAG | Learn in 5 Minutes - YouTube Watch On

You don’t need fancy equipment for this one, but you will need something solid to grip – a weight bench , squat rack , or even a wall bracket will do the trick.

Here’s how to nail it:

Lie flat on your back and grab hold of the bench or a solid base behind your head with both hands.

Engage your core, then lift your legs, hips, and lower back off the bench so your body forms a straight line from shoulders to toes.

Stay rigid – squeeze your glutes to prevent any bending at the hips – and slowly lower your legs back down under control.

Stop just before your back touches the bench, then lift again. That’s one rep.

Top tip: If your lower back starts to arch or collapse, you’ve lost tension and need to scale it back. Keep your form tight – this move is all about control, not momentum. The aim is to maintain a straight body position all the way through.

My experience: How I incorporated the dragon flag into my routine

As an avid runner and regular gym-goer my goal was to finish each session with a set of 10 dragon flags. I went in feeling confident about my core strength – my abs are visible (most of the time), but that confidence quickly vanished.

The dragon flag tested my abs like nothing I’ve tried before. On the first attempt, I could barely hold the position – my abs screaming under the tension – and by rep five, my form was gone. Arching your lower back in this move is a big no-no, as it shifts the load away from your core and risks injury. And seriously, when you’re tired, your hips just want to drop.

After a few shaky attempts to get past five reps, I switched to the tucked dragon flag , where you keep your knees bent at 90 degrees to reduce the load on your core. Your torso stays rigid from shoulders to knees, but it’s a little more forgiving and a great stepping stone to the full straight-leg version.

Even with the easier variation, my abs, obliques, and lower back were all working to the max, thanks to the slow, controlled movement that makes this an eccentric exercise – meaning your muscles stay under tension for longer. The result? Tremendous core strength if you can stick with it.

Dragon flags: My verdict

After a week of attempting the dragon flag (and feeling it every day after), I’ve learned that when it comes to abs, it’s not always about pushing harder – it’s about moving better, training the body as one unit, and building strength from the inside out.

This isn’t a fast move; it demands control, alignment, and precision. Your back and arms take a hit too, working hard to keep your body steady on the bench and maintain control.

While I’m not quite Bruce Lee-level just yet, I’ll be sticking with the dragon flag and including other progressions like reverse curls, V-sits, and flutter kicks until I am. Then up next…I’m thinking the human flag.