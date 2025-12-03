Five minutes and this bodyweight workout is all you need to improve your deep core strength

We all know how important it is to train our core but, let’s be honest, no one enjoys doing it. And, while we may have good intentions to squeeze in a few minutes at the end of our workout, by the time we get there, we’re usually ready to call it a day. That’s where this five-minute, bodyweight routine from fitness coach Elise Young comes in, making it easy to give your core a daily dose of training.

You may be wondering, ‘Is five minutes really enough to improve my core strength?’. However, Young recommends doing this five-minute workout around three to four times a week. Remember, consistency beats doing an hour-long core session every once in a while, which is why this snack-sized session is perfect for adding onto the end of longer workouts, or you could even sneak it into a lunch break.

You’ll only need to do this workout once through, then you’re done. We’d rest for 20-30 seconds between each exercise, just to let the burning sensation in your midsection simmer down. Although you won’t need any equipment, something soft – like an exercise mat or towel – would be wise. As always, if you’re unfamiliar with any of the moves, check out the short video above. Here’s what’s going to help your core get stronger:

Plank with a reach – 20 reps

Knee taps – 16 reps

Reverse crunch – 12 reps

Low high plank – 10 reps

High plank with rotation – 12 reps

By building a stronger core, not only will everyday tasks start to feel easier – such as bending down and picking things up – but you may also see improvements in your gym lifts too. If you found this workout a little too difficult, here’s a more beginner-friendly core workout you can try instead.