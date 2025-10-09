Build a strong set of obliques with this five-move dumbbell workout

If you want to forge a well-rounded, strong core, then you can’t ignore your obliques. These ‘side ab’ muscles help to twist and flex the spine laterally, and they’re an important part of your core makeup. This five-move workout will level up your oblique training; it’s short enough to add onto the end of a mid-length workout, and all you’ll need is a single dumbbell or kettlebell.

As well as boosting your core strength and therefore enhancing your stability, oblique training can also improve postural health. “Strong obliques can help support the spine and reduce the risk of injury, especially during activities that involve twisting or bending,” says PureGym. “This is important for maintaining a healthy back, which is essential for daily life and long-term well-being.”

This workout comes from Oner Active athlete and Personal Trainer, Hayley Madigan. What we like about this workout is that she’s included exercises that involve spinal lateral flexion (although she hasn’t included any rotational movements). Perform each exercise for the reps listed below, resting for 30-45 seconds between each one. Once you’ve completed one round, rest for 90 seconds and repeat one more time. FYI, keep your weight light and if you struggle, just use your bodyweight. Here’s the workout:

Dumbbell side plank dips – 12-15 reps per side

Side-lying oblique crunches – 15-20 reps per side

Dumbbell side plank elbow to knee crunches – 8-12 reps per side

Standing side bends – 10-15 reps per side

Around the body pass – 10 reps per direction

Don't have time to do all these exercises? Pick two to three to do instead. If you don't have access to weights or prefer to train from home on certain days, here's a bodyweight-only oblique workout that will take you just 10 minutes.