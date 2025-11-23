Terry Crews driving a full-size Lego 1950s pink Cadillac is the most Vegas thing to happen at this weekend's Grand Prix
Verstappen, Norris and Russell were chauffeured to the podium like Lego royalty
Quick Summary
Lego created a drivable full-size 1950s Pink Cadillac for the F1 race in Vegas which transported the three winners to the podium, driven by Terry Crews.
How could Lego go one better than the full-size Lego F1 cars driven around the Miami Grand Prix? Well, for the Vegas Grand Prix, it looked to the king, Elvis Presley, for that element of style and created a 1950s pink Cadillac in the style of Presley's.
This full-size Lego replica was built using over 418,000 Lego bricks, and like the F1 cars, it is fully drivable. This time, rather than take part in the drivers' parade, the Cadillac was used to transport the race winners to the podium, with a special driver behind the wheel.
Actor Terry Crews, known for his roles in White Chicks, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Everybody Hates Chris, took on the chauffeur responsibility, with Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and George Russell in the backseat.
Earlier in the week, Lego also announced it was joining the F1 Academy series with its own Lego Racing car and driver Esmee Kosterman. This will see the Lego-branded racer compete throughout the 2026 season of the all-female series.
The choice of the Cadillac might have had more meaning, too. As the Cadillac F1 team will be joining the F1 line-up from 2026, with Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez behind the wheels.
Lego's partnership with F1 continues in 2026, and I can't wait to see what it does next.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
