There's a new Lego F1 car and this one will do 149mph around the track

Quick summary Lego Racing has joined the F1 Academy with its own car with Lego livery and its own driver. Lego will start the all-female single seater race series from 2026 and has a model version of its car to mark the occasssion.

Lego has a new F1 car, but this one is fast. For the 2026 season, Lego Racing has joined the F1 Academy with a car kitted out in Lego livery and its own racing driver.

The F1 Academy is an all-female single seater race series created in 2023 that competes in 14 races around the world. The academy cars feature a 4 cylinder turbo 1.4 litre Autotecnica engine, six speed gear box and a top speed of 240km/h (149mph).

Lego Racing's first driver is Esmee Kosterman, a Dutch racer who has been one of the FIA's rising stars and has previously raced in the British F4 as well as the BMW M2 Cup, the Dutch Supercar challenge and the Ford Fiesta Sprint Cup.

(Image credit: Lego)

To mark the occasion, there's a special Lego Racing F1 Academy Lego set that features not only the F1 car in the Lego Racing livery, but also a minifigure of Esmee to drive it. This is available to pre-order now from the Lego store but won't ship until 1 March 2026.

Back in May 2025, Lego wowed the Miami Grand Prix with 10 full-size Lego cars that were driven around the track by the F1 stars as part of the Drivers' Parade and at Silverstone in July, McLaren's Lando Norris raised a trophy made of Lego to celebrate his win.

This weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Lego has created a full-size 1950s pink Cadillac – presumably to celebrate Cadillac Racing joining the grid from next year. The 418,556-brick build is inspired by Elvis Presley's car and weighs 2 tons. It even has a functioning trunk and spare tyre.

(Image credit: Lego)