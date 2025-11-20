There's a new Lego F1 car and this one will do 149mph around the track
Lego Racing joins the F1 academy with a rather special looking car
Quick summary
Lego Racing has joined the F1 Academy with its own car with Lego livery and its own driver. Lego will start the all-female single seater race series from 2026 and has a model version of its car to mark the occasssion.
Lego has a new F1 car, but this one is fast. For the 2026 season, Lego Racing has joined the F1 Academy with a car kitted out in Lego livery and its own racing driver.
The F1 Academy is an all-female single seater race series created in 2023 that competes in 14 races around the world. The academy cars feature a 4 cylinder turbo 1.4 litre Autotecnica engine, six speed gear box and a top speed of 240km/h (149mph).
Lego Racing's first driver is Esmee Kosterman, a Dutch racer who has been one of the FIA's rising stars and has previously raced in the British F4 as well as the BMW M2 Cup, the Dutch Supercar challenge and the Ford Fiesta Sprint Cup.
To mark the occasion, there's a special Lego Racing F1 Academy Lego set that features not only the F1 car in the Lego Racing livery, but also a minifigure of Esmee to drive it. This is available to pre-order now from the Lego store but won't ship until 1 March 2026.
Back in May 2025, Lego wowed the Miami Grand Prix with 10 full-size Lego cars that were driven around the track by the F1 stars as part of the Drivers' Parade and at Silverstone in July, McLaren's Lando Norris raised a trophy made of Lego to celebrate his win.
This weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Lego has created a full-size 1950s pink Cadillac – presumably to celebrate Cadillac Racing joining the grid from next year. The 418,556-brick build is inspired by Elvis Presley's car and weighs 2 tons. It even has a functioning trunk and spare tyre.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.