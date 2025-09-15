I so want this Lego iMac, but there's a problem with that

Quick Summary A Lego Ideas build of the iMac G3 is on the brink of getting enough support to be considered as a real set. Unfortunately though, as stunning as it is, it's hard to see Apple approving a final version.

Lego has happily embraced classic tech design in recent years, not least with the Nintendo Game Boy set that's due for release on 1 October. But for all their nostalgic charm, few could hold a candle to one created by an amateur builder that's currently listed on the Lego Ideas site.

Celebrating Jony Ive's ground-breaking, late 90s reimagining of the Mac, the Lego iMac G3 is a work of art. It was created by amateur builder terauma and not only features the trademark translucent rear shell, but even includes accurate representations of the circuit boards inside.

(Image credit: terauma / Lego Ideas)

The build has been made using 700 parts (a drop in the ocean in comparison with the 9,023 required for the new Lego Death Star Ultimate Collector Series) and every one has been chosen wonderfully to not only created the iMac itself, but the unique circular mouse and clunky keyboard.

Its creator used Lego design software Stud.io to create the build and make the several renders you can see on this page. However, all Lego Ideas submissions must be able to be build independently too. So if this ever was to become a full set, it would be a fun project.

(Image credit: terauma / Lego Ideas)

Unfortunately though, that's not a given. And as a Lego fan and collector myself (as well as a former own of an iMac) that'd be a shame.

It definitely looks like this Ideas build will garner enough support to be considered as a real product, with 9,927 votes of a necessary 10,000 (at the time of writing), but getting approval from Apple could prove the biggest stumbling block (pun entirely intended).

(Image credit: terauma / Lego Ideas)

We've seen other Apple builds on the Lego Ideas site before, which received enough followers for consideration, but they've languished in rights limbo. It looks like the superb Apple Store by TrumanBricks (via 9to5Mac) has already fallen at that specific hurdle.

Still, you've got to give it to these clearly talented Lego designers for their efforts. Even if it's unlikely we'll ever get to own one of their Apple sets ourselves.