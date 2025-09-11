3 of the best video game Lego sets you can buy today

There are few hobbies or areas of fandom that have not been Lego-ified at this point, and if you’re a fan of video games, you should visit a Lego store at your own risk.

There are countless brick-built tributes to some of the most beloved consoles and game series of all time, appealing to everyone from those who were there at the advent of the industry in the 1980s, to the modern-day gamer. And they all look pretty brilliant on display.

Here are three of our favourite video game Lego sets you can buy right now.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Icons Pac-Man Arcade

Pac-Man is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, so there’s never been a better time to pick up one of the most impressively designed Lego sets I’ve personally ever built.

This dizzyingly intricate 2,651-piece build is based on a real Pac-Man arcade cabinet that you would have played on had you been hanging around such places in the ‘80s.

As well as the cabinet itself, you construct a Lego display and the iconic maze in which the game takes place. And although while the end result isn’t playable, the set is mechanical, so turning a side-mounted crank lets you at least simulate the chase sequence .

Lego was also generous enough to include the bricks required to build a miniature version of the arcade cabinet, complete with a minifigure, that lives inside the big one.

If you love retro gaming, this one is a must.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart

It’s been a big year for Mario Kart, with the series returning with Mario Kart World on the Switch 2. So if you’ve got Spiny Shells on the brain, you should really take a look at this Lego set, which also launched earlier in 2025.

It’s a 1,972-piece replica of Nintendo’s moustachioed mascot and his go-kart, with a display stand in the box that ensures it looks great on a shelf.

The fully built plumber features a poseable head and arms, so you can have him with both hands on the wheel, or with his fist held triumphantly in the air.

If there’s a disappointment, it’s that you don’t get any Mario Kart items in the box, but there’s always the short-term option of a real-life banana peel to complete the look.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego The Legend of Zelda – Great Deku Tree 2-in-1

We are somewhat annoyingly still limited to just the one Lego The Legend of Zelda set, but it’s a good’un if you have the space (and money) available.

Coming in at a satisfyingly round number of 2,500 pieces, the Great Deku Tree is actually two sets in one. If your favourite Zelda game will always be Ocarina of Time, you can assemble the N64 classic’s version of the wise old guardian of the forest, with the appropriate minifigs for Link and Princess Zelda.

However, if your Zelda journey started with the Switch’s Breath of the Wild, you can build the Deku Tree from the 2017 game instead.

The differences between the two are fairly subtle, but the BotW variant has pink leaves, and you can outfit your Link in his blue tunic for that one. Make sure you keep the instructions handy, as Lego suggests building both, and why not?