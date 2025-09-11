3 of the best video game Lego sets you can buy today
The new Lego Game Boy isn't the only licensed build you should consider
There are few hobbies or areas of fandom that have not been Lego-ified at this point, and if you’re a fan of video games, you should visit a Lego store at your own risk.
There are countless brick-built tributes to some of the most beloved consoles and game series of all time, appealing to everyone from those who were there at the advent of the industry in the 1980s, to the modern-day gamer. And they all look pretty brilliant on display.
Here are three of our favourite video game Lego sets you can buy right now.
Lego Icons Pac-Man Arcade
Pac-Man is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, so there’s never been a better time to pick up one of the most impressively designed Lego sets I’ve personally ever built.
This dizzyingly intricate 2,651-piece build is based on a real Pac-Man arcade cabinet that you would have played on had you been hanging around such places in the ‘80s.
As well as the cabinet itself, you construct a Lego display and the iconic maze in which the game takes place. And although while the end result isn’t playable, the set is mechanical, so turning a side-mounted crank lets you at least simulate the chase sequence .
Lego was also generous enough to include the bricks required to build a miniature version of the arcade cabinet, complete with a minifigure, that lives inside the big one.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
If you love retro gaming, this one is a must.
Lego Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart
It’s been a big year for Mario Kart, with the series returning with Mario Kart World on the Switch 2. So if you’ve got Spiny Shells on the brain, you should really take a look at this Lego set, which also launched earlier in 2025.
It’s a 1,972-piece replica of Nintendo’s moustachioed mascot and his go-kart, with a display stand in the box that ensures it looks great on a shelf.
The fully built plumber features a poseable head and arms, so you can have him with both hands on the wheel, or with his fist held triumphantly in the air.
If there’s a disappointment, it’s that you don’t get any Mario Kart items in the box, but there’s always the short-term option of a real-life banana peel to complete the look.
Lego The Legend of Zelda – Great Deku Tree 2-in-1
We are somewhat annoyingly still limited to just the one Lego The Legend of Zelda set, but it’s a good’un if you have the space (and money) available.
Coming in at a satisfyingly round number of 2,500 pieces, the Great Deku Tree is actually two sets in one. If your favourite Zelda game will always be Ocarina of Time, you can assemble the N64 classic’s version of the wise old guardian of the forest, with the appropriate minifigs for Link and Princess Zelda.
However, if your Zelda journey started with the Switch’s Breath of the Wild, you can build the Deku Tree from the 2017 game instead.
The differences between the two are fairly subtle, but the BotW variant has pink leaves, and you can outfit your Link in his blue tunic for that one. Make sure you keep the instructions handy, as Lego suggests building both, and why not?
Matt is a freelance tech, entertainment and lifestyle journalist who has spent the best part of a decade writing about all three – and more – for various websites and in print. Previously news editor of Stuff, Matt has also written for the likes of GQ, Esquire, Shortlist, iMore, Trusted Reviews, Digital Spy and, of course, T3. When not playing video games or daydreaming about shiny new gadgets and pasta recipes, Matt can usually be found dancing around the kitchen, celebrating that his beloved Tottenham Hotspur finally won a trophy, at last.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.