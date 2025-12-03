Has there ever been a more streaming-era Lego set than this upcoming beauty?

Stranger Things comes in bricks, now

Lego Stranger Things The Creel House
(Image credit: Lego)
Max Freeman-Mills's avatar
By
published
in News

The long-awaited return of Stranger Things has provided Netflix with a massive boost in the last week or so, according to its own stats, and the new season's first part has become its most-streamed English-language arrival ever. That means demand for merch and other extras is sky-high, something that Netflix historically hasn't always leant into.

Image

After a quick teaser on YouTube shorts, embedded below, you'll soon be able to pre-order the kit through Lego directly, and doing so between 1 and 7 January will get you a little freebie in the form of a WSQK radio station set, also from the show.

Together with the Duffer Brothers, join us inside the LEGO Creel House. One. Last. Time. 30.12.25. - YouTube Together with the Duffer Brothers, join us inside the LEGO Creel House. One. Last. Time. 30.12.25. - YouTube
Watch On

The house was the site of the troubled childhood of Henry Creel, son of Victor Creel – with Henry being the young boy who'd eventually be transformed into the series' big baddie, Vecna. It's basically a prototypical haunted house, full of scary corners and one extremely menacing grandfather clock.

The kids repeatedly had to explore this hellhole of a house to help lift a curse on their friend Max, as you might remember, and it's one of only a few locations to really recur multiple times in the series, which has otherwise jumped around a fair amount. Crucially, you get a whole heap of minifigures in the kit, along with Steve’s car, the WSQK radio van and Will’s bicycle.

Lego Stranger Things The Creel House

(Image credit: Lego)

The house will apparently hide plenty of secrets, including a removable floor to reveal Vecna's lair, and you get a minifigure of Vecna himself to add to the fun. It looks like it'll offer up quite a varied build, thanks to those different elements, and totals 2,593 pieces, which is nothing to sniff at.

At £249.99, this isn't a cheap display set, but it's also not too bad compared to some other Lego sets with branded partnerships, on a per-brick basis. It'll be available to start pre-ordering from New Year's Day, which just so happens to be the day after the series finale airs – almost like this was all planned out.

TOPICS
Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

