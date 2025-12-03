Has there ever been a more streaming-era Lego set than this upcoming beauty?

The long-awaited return of Stranger Things has provided Netflix with a massive boost in the last week or so, according to its own stats, and the new season's first part has become its most-streamed English-language arrival ever. That means demand for merch and other extras is sky-high, something that Netflix historically hasn't always leant into.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

Now, though, it finally has a partnership to get mega-fans genuinely excited, in the form of its first set with Lego. The Danish brick-builder has made a new kit up for pre-order on 4 January 2026, featuring possibly the most iconic location from Season 4 of the show: the Creel house.

After a quick teaser on YouTube shorts, embedded below, you'll soon be able to pre-order the kit through Lego directly, and doing so between 1 and 7 January will get you a little freebie in the form of a WSQK radio station set, also from the show.

Together with the Duffer Brothers, join us inside the LEGO Creel House. One. Last. Time. 30.12.25. - YouTube Watch On

The house was the site of the troubled childhood of Henry Creel, son of Victor Creel – with Henry being the young boy who'd eventually be transformed into the series' big baddie, Vecna. It's basically a prototypical haunted house, full of scary corners and one extremely menacing grandfather clock.

The kids repeatedly had to explore this hellhole of a house to help lift a curse on their friend Max, as you might remember, and it's one of only a few locations to really recur multiple times in the series, which has otherwise jumped around a fair amount. Crucially, you get a whole heap of minifigures in the kit, along with Steve’s car, the WSQK radio van and Will’s bicycle.

(Image credit: Lego)

The house will apparently hide plenty of secrets, including a removable floor to reveal Vecna's lair, and you get a minifigure of Vecna himself to add to the fun. It looks like it'll offer up quite a varied build, thanks to those different elements, and totals 2,593 pieces, which is nothing to sniff at.

At £249.99, this isn't a cheap display set, but it's also not too bad compared to some other Lego sets with branded partnerships, on a per-brick basis. It'll be available to start pre-ordering from New Year's Day, which just so happens to be the day after the series finale airs – almost like this was all planned out.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors