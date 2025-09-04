Lego Star Wars Death Star is so large it makes the fabled Millennium Falcon look like a speeder bike

Quick Summary After months of rumours, Lego has lifted the lid on its largest Star Wars set to date – the Lego Star Wars Death Star Ultimate Collector Series. Comprised of 9,023 pieces, including 38 minifigures, the build is enormous. It also comes with a pretty huge price point – just shy of $1,000.

Lego has finally unveiled its most eagerly anticipated Star Wars set of recent years – and it's as impressive as hoped.

The Lego Star Wars Death Star Ultimate Collector Series comes with a crazy number of pieces – 9,023 – which is a daunting build. However, it looks to be well worth the hours it'll take, as there's so much to it.

(Image credit: Lego)

Presented as a cross-section of the first Death Star (with a spot of the second thrown in for good measure), the finished build includes a hanger deck, Emperor Palpatine's throne room, the trash compactor, and even the meeting room where Darth Vader puts a Sith force choke on Admiral Motti.

(Image credit: Lego)

In fact, you also get a huge amount of minifigures to reenact just about any scene you fancy – 38 in total, including numerous Imperial characters, Palpatine, and a trio of Lukes (in original, Return of the Jedi and Stormtrooper garb).

And you even get an Imperial shuttle to sit in the bay.

(Image credit: Lego)

There's only a couple of issues with the set. First, where to put it once built – it's a mighty 52.3cm high and 38.3cm deep. And second, it's not exactly what you'd call a pocket money present.

Coming for Lego Insiders on 1 October (for everyone else on 4 October), the Lego Star Wars Death Star Ultimate Collector Series set carries an RRP of £899.99 / $999.99 / €999.99. It's not quite a grand, but wow!

Maybe in a year or so it'll become the new Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series, which can be found heavily discounted for major sales periods, such as Prime Day and Black Friday. Let's hope so, as this deserves to be part of any Lego fan's collection.