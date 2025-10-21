Forget Lego, this Star Wars advent calendar could be the one to get this year

Quick Summary If you're looking for a premium advent calendar for a Star Wars fan, Disney has exactly the right thing for you. The Star Wars Lightsabers Advent Calendar sports 12 models of lightsabers from the movies – one to collect every two days.

Advent calendars used to be so simple – a basic cardboard diorama with serrated doors for each day. You flipped each open as the days rolled past to reveal a tiny picture of an angel or donkey.

The most fun you'd have is opening the one marked "24" on Christmas Eve, which was generally double-sized and almost always hid the nativity.

Expectations had to be tempered, but it was what the calendar represented that was the exciting bit – each reveal meant you were closer to the big day itself and, hopefully, a Scalextric set with the six-wheel Tyrell P34 as one of the racers.

Things are very different these days. You can get advent calendars sporting jewellery, makeup, scented candles, and beers behind each door. Even posh chocolates have become passé.

Lego is certainly one brand to capitalise on this, with its annual calendars hiding brick builds from several of its own and third-party licensed ranges. And it's Lego Star Wars calendar is arguably the most popular each year. However, there's a new luxury rival to help you countdown to Christmas, and it has the geek appeal to maybe steal Lego's crown.

Exclusive to the Disney Store is the Star Wars Lightsabers Advent Calendar, which seems to be even more exciting for franchise fans. That's because it gives you 12 replica Lightsabers, as used by characters in the movies – one every two days.

Each is presented in a mini transparent case and sat on a plinth, so you can display them after opening.

As well as a few others, there are lightsabers used by Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Kylo Ren and even Princess Leia. Details for them are printed on the back of each case.

In short, the set is nicely presented and would be a great present for any Star Wars fan. It costs £90 from the Disney Store, with shipping due to start later this week (from 25 October 2025).

Of course, it's not particularly festive as such, and doesn't feature anything like C-3PO in a holiday sweater (as featured in the 2025 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar) but hey – who wouldn't want a lightsaber to help carve the Christmas turkey?