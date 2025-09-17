I tried a 5-star speaker that looks better than Bowers and sounds better than Sonos

It was a full decade ago that I first set eyes on Devialet's Phantom speaker. An out-there, bold, joyful vision of what an integrated speaker could be; uniquely differentiated from more obvious-looking powered bookshelf speakers. It not only looked stunning – it sounded even better.

So when Devialet invited me to Paris, where the company's headquarters is based, for a top-secret preview, I was initially wondering what the big reveal could be. A new portable speaker, like the Devialet Mania? A new soundbar upgrade, superceding the Devialet Dione? Or something all-new?

Well, here it is: the Devialet Phantom Ultra, an all-new version of the classic Phantom that looks, well, largely the same as the original. But almost everything has changed on the inside for an even more refined listening experience. It's available in two sizes: the smaller 98dB model, and larger 108dB version.

Design like no other – but with purpose

I'm focusing this hands-on listening experience on the 108dB model, predominantly, as shown mounted on its optional 'tree stand' in my pictures (below). It's visually similar to the smaller 98dB model, but I find the larger version more elegant, as the radiator to the rear is more discreet.

And what a stunning visual statement it is. I can see why in native French it would be called (said in my best pronunciation) an "objet d'art". Perhaps it'll be too sci-fi-looking for some, which I get, but I find the aesthetic one of the Phantom Ultimate's most appealing features. It's also matte finished, not gloss like the original, which softens its visual nicely and cuts down on unnecessary reflections.

What's fascinating, therefore, is that this form is very much to aid its function. Devialet spent a lot of time – many years, in fact – working out how to create a relatively small speaker that could kick out massive sound at over 100dB. With just a 6-litre internal capacity, there's not a lot of space with which to play, especially in creating big bass.

But the Phantom achieves it. How? Those exposed side sections are the woofers, sealed in to withstand the huge pressure levels at play – and which you can watch 'dance' as they warble outwards to each side, often by many centimetres – creating a spherical centrepiece that's core to the design.

But there are no separates here: Devialet's roots are in high-end amplification, with the components of such kit shrunken by 1000-fold and squeezed into the Phantom Ultimate's form to deliver high-end results. For the Ultimate the integrated amplifier has been reworked, utilising Class A and Class D to share the workload (Devialet's 'ADH' hybrid amplification method) and reduce the energy yield – so it won't heat up and much, to increase efficiency.

As an all-in-one integrated speaker, I think Devialet's solution is even better-looking than a Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro – and that's a much-loved Wi-Fi speaker of its own standing. It does happen to cost considerably more, granted, but its results – both visual and audible – are spectacular.

Take a moment to appreciate the fine details, too. As my gallery of shots (above) shows, cropped in the right way and the circular motifs look like works of art in their own right; the gold finish is eye-catching but remains classy (there's an Opéra de Paris version with real gold leaf, applied by hand); while the tweeter's emblematic opening, inspired by Chladni plates ('Chladnische Klangfigur' – which visually depict soundwaves pushing sand into frequency-derived patterns), is distinct.

Sensational sound – far bigger than its scale

While the original Phantom has a circular cut-out centre to each of its woofer's domes, now it’s one complete dome without any breaks. It looks more complete; more whole.

This change, small as it may seem, was "a huge challenge to undertake from an industrial and engineering perspective," Devialet's Chief Product and Technology Officer, Jean-Loup Afresne, tells me.

The new woofer has been further reworked, with a cleaner design resulting in less distortion. At a listening session in Paris' famed Studios Saint Germain, I heard DeLaurentis' The Wooden House see the Phantom Ultimate thrive with its low-end demand. Watching those domes pulsating out to the sides with the low frequency mesmerised my eyes as much as my ears.

The Phantom Ultimate 108dB is specified to deliver from as low as 14Hz, which is sub-bass below the level of human hearing. Indeed, most engineers will remove anything below 20Hz for clean mixdowns, so that the Devialet product sits beyond the range of most tracks goes to show you how its reach is effectively endless.

The top-end has been as graciously considered as the low-frequency, too, with the new tweeter quill designed to perform better – with "more openings, so it can achieve higher frequencies," says Afresne. It can cater for up to 35kHz, again well beyond the typical 20kHz of most of the best Wi-Fi speakers. And audiophiles will love the 24-bit/192kHz compatibility too.

Changing tracks to Anette Askvik's Libertie and all the Phantom Ultimate's impressive spec delivered beautifully. That something so technical can deliver an audio experience so emotional, is real testament to what Devialet has, once again, achieved here. The percussion's sparkly top-end, almost fizzing, sounds effortless yet sharp – a rare audio experience adding nuance to an already gorgeous recording.

Should I buy a Devialet Phantom Ultimate?

Devialet doesn't mess around with spatial audio or anything like that. It's not drowning you in over-processing either – although a new app does add a six-band equaliser (EQ) with +/-5dB adjustments for your personalisation preferences – as a single Phantom Ultimate is a single output source.

Indeed, if you want the ultimate stereo experience then you'll need to buy two Phantom Ultra models. And as the chip on board the latest – an NPX iMX8 Nano (with 4x 1.5GHz processors) – is designed for future-proofing for any incoming top-tier sound codecs and formats, you can't pair a new Phantom with an older model.

The Phantom Ultimate 108dB is priced at £2800 for a single unit (€3200/$3800). A pair, save for an offer in buying two at once, will therefore set you back double. The tree stands are extra, too, just so you're aware.

It's a big sum of money, yes, but the Phantom Ultimate is a relatively small-scale solution that delivers a big, high-resolution audio experience like nothing else at this scale can. And such a setup should deliver a lifetime of enjoyment – without the need for separates.

It's worth pointing out, therefore, that the smaller Ultimate 98dB (pictured above), is more affordable, at €1500 (£1400/$1900). It still sounds stupendous – noting a more restricted frequency range by comparison – delivering much the same design, just on a smaller scale.

As a room-filling desktop speaker, one Ultimate 98dB would be enough for most people. But for the true audiophile offering? You'll want a pair of Ultimate 108dB. And if you're feeling extra flash, then the Opéra de Paris version, with its real gold-leaf finish, will cost even more.