Lego's perennial Millennium Falcon deal is back and better than it was on Prime Day

Come rain or shine, whatever the weather, when Black Friday rolls around, you can be sure of one thing – Lego's biggest Millennium Falcon set will get a discount. The bigger question is just when that lower price will go live, because the cut has happened for basically all of the big sales events in recent years.

That said, the exact discount does fluctuate, and I've checked the one that just appeared in the UK against those we got for this autumn's Prime Big Deal Days, and the new version is superior by a few percentage points. At this price, that matters, making this the best time to buy the huge Lego set in ages.

Save £210 Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series: was £735 now £525 at Argos This is one of the most storied and desirable Lego sets ever made, and at £735, its full price is off-putting. So, any opportunity to save a massive £210 can't be ignored, and you could grab yourself one of the most satisfying builds out there.

You can never discuss one of Lego's Ultimate Collector Series sets without first giving the headline figure of how many bricks are included, and in the Millennium Falcon's case, it's over 7,500, which is pretty staggering. That means that Lego estimates it'll take you anywhere from 15-25 hours to actually build it.

That might sound crazy, but anyone who's built a truly gigantic Lego set will know that most of the pleasure does indeed reside in the process of getting it put together. This is where you get to see how carefully designed the whole thing is, and get a sense of some of the easter eggs hidden in its layers.

The Falcon in this case is also minifigure-scale, meaning its cockpit can actually accommodate the figurines included in the box, as can its various internal rooms. That makes it all the more satisfying to arrange for display, just as much as its perfect and highly detailed hull exterior.

If you've had this one on your list for a while, now's your opportunity to get it ordered for far less than you would have paid a couple of weeks ago. That said, be sure to check the final measurements before you place your order – you're going to need a good chunk of space to display this thing once it's done!