Will IKEA host a Black Friday sale in 2025? Here's everything we know so far

Black Friday is officially next week, even though it feels like it kicked off ages ago. Most retailers have already launched their deals, but a few have stayed oddly quiet, with one in particular making us wonder whether it’ll join the Black Friday fun at all.

IKEA isn’t exactly known for big Black Friday blowouts, but it has joined in here and there. Last year, IKEA Family members in the US got up to 40% off selected home furnishings and accessories, and other regions offered around 15% off store-wide. However, the year before that was a lot more limited, so this year is still a bit of a mystery.

Here’s what we know so far:

Will IKEA host a Black Friday sale in 2025?

The answer is yes – it has officially been confirmed.

As of today, IKEA has confirmed that it will be hosting a Black Friday sale, starting from next week. A Black Friday page has already appeared on the site, showing a few early offers – including 15% off the HEMNES day-bed frame. The sale will begin on Monday 24th November and will run straight through to Cyber Monday, which is Monday 1st December.

It also looks like most – if not all – of the deals will be for IKEA family members only, as noted on the page. Membership is totally free, and you get exclusive discounts throughout the year anyway, so it’s worth signing up if you haven’t already.

IKEA family members will also earn double during this period through Buyback Friday, and between Friday 14th November to Sunday 7th December, there will be 30% off for IKEA Family members in UK and the Republic of Ireland

What will be included in IKEA's Black Friday sale?

Based on previous years, we’re expecting discounts on furniture like sofas, chairs, beds and maybe some festive décor. Smaller home accessories, including cushions, lamps and cookware, could also make an appearance.

One thing we’re pretty certain about (sadly) is that the deals won’t include IKEA’s smart home range, which was recently expanded with 21 new Matter-compatible products. Some of them haven’t even launched yet, so unless older versions get reduced, it’s unlikely we’ll see smart home bargains from IKEA this time.

If you are on the hunt for smart home deals, though, make sure to check out our live hub to stay on top of everything.