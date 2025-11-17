Target Black Friday deals 2025: early bargains to be had!

It's nearly Black Friday month! While that big day is still a little while away, throughout November, you can expect to see incredibly low prices on a mountain of goodies. From tech to toys, with a million things in between, there are incredible deals to be had. But why fight the crowds in-store when you can get a bargain from your own home?

Whether you're shopping for yourself or a holiday gift for a special someone, Black Friday (and the surrounding period) is the perfect time to snag something at a fraction of its usual price. Oh, and don't forget about Cyber Monday either, when online shopping is particularly fruitful!

Unique to Target is its Target Circle loyalty scheme. Sign up for free to Circle to receive access to a host of exclusive, limited-time deals and receive a bunch of other perks, including 1% of your spending back as store credit. You'd be a fool not to join.

There's still a while to go until Black Friday on 28 November, so make sure to come back regularly to keep track of the best Target Black Friday deals.

Early Target Black Friday Deals

Save $40 JBL Flip 7: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Target Read more Read less ▼ This is one of the best compact Bluetooth speakers you can find anywhere on the market, with a really impressive amount of sound to share from a small body. It's a better deal than usual thanks to this welcome price cut.

Save $400 Shark PowerDetect ThermaCharged Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Target Read more Read less ▼ Great robot vacuum cleaners can often be prohibitively expensive, so Black Friday is a great time to buy one – and this Shark deal is particularly juicy. It saves you a massive $400 on a normally very premium 2-in-1 unit.

Save 30% Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Target Read more Read less ▼ Not every deal can save you hundreds – but 30% off one of the best and most widely-used streaming devices on the market is still a pretty brilliant bit of business. This is a great way to revitalise your TV if its built-in software isn't the best.

Target Black Friday sale 2025: What to expect

Target is a store that sells pretty much everything, and the same goes for its Black Friday sale, making it one of the best places to check out whatever you need. Whether you're hoping to get your holiday shopping done early or you just want to treat yourself, this is the prime time for great prices.

As Target's Black Friday page reminds us, the best deals will be for Target Circle members, so make sure to sign up (it's completely free). As for specific products? Well, we always see TVS and home appliances plummet in price on Black Friday, so expect the same again.

With the PS5 Pro now on the scene, could we also see a clearance sale of the original console? We'll also see deals for headphones and wireless headsets, along with speakers and other audio products.

Target Black Friday Sale FAQs

When does Target's Black Friday sale start? Last year, Target's Black Friday sale officially started on 20 November, but there were also plenty of early deals to be had. Chances are that we'll see the retailer officially start around a similar time, but the whole month will be full of savings. In fact, it's already held some limited-time "early Black Friday" events and will continue to do so. We've already got plenty of deals coming in, but keep an eye out for Target Black Friday adverts for more details.

What will be the best Black Friday deals at Target this year? Target's Black Friday ad is always a great way to find out the steepest discounts that it's offering in a given year, so until that's out we're not going to predict an exact deal that will take the crown. No matter what you're looking for Target seems to running some kind of offer each year, though. If we had to choose one category for the biggest savings, we reckon TVs are a safe bet.

Should I join Target Circle? In a word, yes. Target Circle gives you access to many more deals for Black Friday and year-round. It's completely free and also provides a host of other perks such as receiving 1% of your spending as in-store credit, and the option to vote on local community projects.

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well for deals from around the internet! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift-shopping inspiration, head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.