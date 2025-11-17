Target Black Friday deals 2025: early bargains to be had!

It's nearly Black Friday month! While that big day is still a little while away, throughout November, you can expect to see incredibly low prices on a mountain of goodies. From tech to toys, with a million things in between, there are incredible deals to be had. But why fight the crowds in-store when you can get a bargain from your own home?
Whether you're shopping for yourself or a holiday gift for a special someone, Black Friday (and the surrounding period) is the perfect time to snag something at a fraction of its usual price. Oh, and don't forget about Cyber Monday either, when online shopping is particularly fruitful!
Unique to Target is its Target Circle loyalty scheme. Sign up for free to Circle to receive access to a host of exclusive, limited-time deals and receive a bunch of other perks, including 1% of your spending back as store credit. You'd be a fool not to join.
There's still a while to go until Black Friday on 28 November, so make sure to come back regularly to keep track of the best Target Black Friday deals.
- Sign up for Target Circle for exclusive deals and perks
- Browse all of Target's electronics deals here...
- Browse all of Target's kitchen deals here...
- Browse all of Target's toy deals here...
- Browse all of Target's home deals here...
Early Target Black Friday Deals
Read moreRead less▼
This was already one of the best-value 50-series gaming laptops on the market, but a $300 price cut makes it a genuinely fantastic deal – grab it before it runs out, trust me.
Read moreRead less▼
This is one of the best compact Bluetooth speakers you can find anywhere on the market, with a really impressive amount of sound to share from a small body. It's a better deal than usual thanks to this welcome price cut.
Read moreRead less▼
Great robot vacuum cleaners can often be prohibitively expensive, so Black Friday is a great time to buy one – and this Shark deal is particularly juicy. It saves you a massive $400 on a normally very premium 2-in-1 unit.
Read moreRead less▼
Not every deal can save you hundreds – but 30% off one of the best and most widely-used streaming devices on the market is still a pretty brilliant bit of business. This is a great way to revitalise your TV if its built-in software isn't the best.
Target Black Friday sale 2025: What to expect
Target is a store that sells pretty much everything, and the same goes for its Black Friday sale, making it one of the best places to check out whatever you need. Whether you're hoping to get your holiday shopping done early or you just want to treat yourself, this is the prime time for great prices.
As Target's Black Friday page reminds us, the best deals will be for Target Circle members, so make sure to sign up (it's completely free). As for specific products? Well, we always see TVS and home appliances plummet in price on Black Friday, so expect the same again.
With the PS5 Pro now on the scene, could we also see a clearance sale of the original console? We'll also see deals for headphones and wireless headsets, along with speakers and other audio products.
Target Black Friday Sale FAQs
When does Target's Black Friday sale start?
Last year, Target's Black Friday sale officially started on 20 November, but there were also plenty of early deals to be had. Chances are that we'll see the retailer officially start around a similar time, but the whole month will be full of savings.
In fact, it's already held some limited-time "early Black Friday" events and will continue to do so. We've already got plenty of deals coming in, but keep an eye out for Target Black Friday adverts for more details.
What will be the best Black Friday deals at Target this year?
Target's Black Friday ad is always a great way to find out the steepest discounts that it's offering in a given year, so until that's out we're not going to predict an exact deal that will take the crown.
No matter what you're looking for Target seems to running some kind of offer each year, though. If we had to choose one category for the biggest savings, we reckon TVs are a safe bet.
Should I join Target Circle?
In a word, yes. Target Circle gives you access to many more deals for Black Friday and year-round. It's completely free and also provides a host of other perks such as receiving 1% of your spending as in-store credit, and the option to vote on local community projects.
Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well for deals from around the internet! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!
You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!
Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift-shopping inspiration, head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.
Read moreRead less▼
Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!
Another day closer
So, there's still nothing from Target about its Black Friday sale this Wednesday – but it's not at all impossible that the sale could launch tomorrow, 20 November. A whole heap of brands appear to be saving their own in-house sales for that date, which might mean there's enough momentum for big sites like Target to go live and swap their branding over. No guarantees, though!
Still no sign of Black Friday branding
I'm on the lookout for Target's official Black Friday sale to go live, but as of today there's no sign of it. Exactly when it'll start is anyone's guess, but I now wouldn't be surprised if Target waits until there's only a week left until the big day.
As I pointed out yesterday, though, that doesn't mean there aren't some very choice savings to be had regardless. You can find some great deals already if you go searching, and I've brought some of them to your attention on the main page up above.
What's actually happening at Target?
We might be on the countdown to Black Friday right now, but Target doesn't appear to have actually launched its sale officially, yet. It's going with Christmas branding instead, although that still ensures that there are hundreds of discounts on tech and other categories to explore.
Frankly, when it does change that labelling to acknowledge Black Friday, I'm pretty confident that many of its deals and discounts will remain the same, so now is still a great time to check them out.