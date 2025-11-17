Jump to category:

Best Black Friday deals 2025: US sales are now on

Black Friday discounts have begun at Best Buy, Walmart and more

Thanksgiving may still be over a week away but Black Friday 2025 sales have kicked off. So far the Black Friday sales are looking pretty steady from the deals being offered all week though some may actually drop further.

Last year was a brilliant event that saved shoppers hundreds of dollars on popular products and brands in time for Christmas and without wanting to wish away the year, it's time to start preparing for the next big event.

Black Friday TV deals

Samsung The Frame (55-inch)
Samsung The Frame (55-inch): was $1,479.99 now $797.99 at Amazon
The Frame TV is now more affordable than ever before. This stylish 4K set is great for watching movies, playing video games – and it doubles-up as a piece of art when you aren’t using it.

Samsung 75-inch DU6950 Crystal UHD TV
Save 10%
Samsung 75-inch DU6950 Crystal UHD TV: was $529.99 now $476.99 at Best Buy
Coming with a huge 75-inch LED lit screen, the Samsung DU6950 is 4K HDR (HDR 10+) and sports a 60Hz refresh rate that'd work well with modern games consoles. It also supports a host of streaming services, include Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+.

Hisense QD7 100-inch TV
Save 16%
Hisense QD7 100-inch TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,679.99 at Best Buy
This 100-inch panel from Hisense is around the same price at the best TVs at 65-inches will cost you. You're getting scale above all else here, clearly, but with QLED expect bold colors and plenty of brightness from the LED backlight too.

LG OLED G5 77-inch
Save $1,000
LG OLED G5 77-inch: was $4,499 now $3,499 at Best Buy
The 2025 flagship LG OLED model delivers super-bright images and pristine image quality that's among the best you'll find. This massive 77-inch set has a giant discount in the Best Buy sale.

Black Friday headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones
Save 30% ($129.01)
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones: was $429 now $299.99 at Best Buy
These headphones nabbed a T3 Award, as the noise-cancelling of this Bose pair is second to none. If you're after folding headphones that are by far and away the best for travel then look no further – Bose has the absolute best option on the market. And now with three figures discounted from the price. Bargain!

Apple AirPods Max (USB-C)
Save 13% ($70)
Apple AirPods Max (USB-C): was $549.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy
A rare discount on Apple's priciest AirPods, the over-ear Max model (in latest USB-C finish) is the go-to for many Apple users who don't like in-ears. They offer amazing active noise-cancelling (ANC), great comfort, and insane sound quality. It's not often they see a price dip!

Black Friday Laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 31 Chromebook
Save 29% ($71)
Lenovo IdeaPad 31 Chromebook: was $249 now $178 at Best Buy
T3's review says this laptop is "lightweight and stylish-looking", but also (and most importantly), a "bargain". That's more true now, given the price drop. You'll just have to compromise on screen quality, which isn't flagship grade.

Apple MacBook Air
Save 30% ($300)
Apple MacBook Air: was $999 now $699 at Best Buy
It's very rare that you get big discounts on Apple products, so for this M2-toting Air to have this many hundreds off the list price is a great find indeed. Indeed, the newer M-series silicon models are now on sale, but this previous-gen version is still super-powerful.

Black Friday wearable deals

Garmin Forerunner 945
Garmin Forerunner 945: was $599.99 now $320 at Walmart
The Forerunner 945 is a superb smartwatch for dedicated runners and triathletes who are looking to chase their next goals. Save $320 off it, now!

Garmin Forerunner 965
Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Amazon
It's not often we see the Forerunner 965 on offer, but this Black Friday you can save $100, making it the cheapest it's ever been! It's a top-tier multisport watch that offers comprehensive health and fitness tracking, ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Fitbit Charge 6
Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $128 at Amazon
The Charge 6 is a superb little health and fitness tracker, with advanced health metrics, over 40 workouts and built-in GPS. It also has Google apps including Maps, YouTube Music and Google Wallet. Available in porcelain, black and orange!

Black Friday watch deals

Tissot Powermatic 80