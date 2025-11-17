Best Black Friday deals 2025: US sales are now on
Black Friday discounts have begun at Best Buy, Walmart and more
Thanksgiving may still be over a week away but Black Friday 2025 sales have kicked off. So far the Black Friday sales are looking pretty steady from the deals being offered all week though some may actually drop further.
Last year was a brilliant event that saved shoppers hundreds of dollars on popular products and brands in time for Christmas and without wanting to wish away the year, it's time to start preparing for the next big event.
This year, Black Friday sales have started earlier than ever, while Amazon kicked things off in October with its second Prime Day deals event.
Below, we've explained all the best sales and hottest offers from the Black Friday sales from your favorite retailers, hand-picked by the deals hunters at T3. We'll be expanding this list as we get closer to the event, diving into gift guides and blogs to help you find the perfect gifts at the right price, as well as ways to treat yourself to something nice. In the meantime though, here are some of the offers already available.
Best Black Friday Deals 2025 – Quick Links
- 🎧 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones:
was $429now $299.99 at Best Buy
- 🎧 Apple AirPods Max (USB-C):
was $549.99now $479.99 at Best Buy
- ⌚ Garmin: Forerunner 945
was $599.99now $320 at Walmart
- 📺 LG OLED G5 77-inch:
was $4,499now $3,499 at Best Buy
- 📺 Hisense: QD7 100-inch TV
was $2,999.99now $1,679.99 at Best Buy
- 💻 Lenovo IdeaPad 31 Chromebook:
was $249now $178 at Best Buy
- 💻 Apple MacBook Air:
was $999now $699 at Best Buy
- 🧑🍳 KitchenAid: 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer:
was $449.99now $299.99 at Best Buy
- 🛏️ Nectar: Classic Memory Foam mattress (Full):
was $1,436, now $649 at Nectar
- 💡 Philips Hue Festavia String Lights (65-foot):
was $219.99now $169.39 at Amazon
- 🌸 Versace: Eros EDT
was US$105now US$58.18 at Walmart
- 🥤 YETI: 30 OZ Tumbler (Power Pink):
was $40now $32 at Yeti
Black Friday TV deals
Read moreRead less▼
The Frame TV is now more affordable than ever before. This stylish 4K set is great for watching movies, playing video games – and it doubles-up as a piece of art when you aren’t using it.
Read moreRead less▼
Coming with a huge 75-inch LED lit screen, the Samsung DU6950 is 4K HDR (HDR 10+) and sports a 60Hz refresh rate that'd work well with modern games consoles. It also supports a host of streaming services, include Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+.
Read moreRead less▼
This 100-inch panel from Hisense is around the same price at the best TVs at 65-inches will cost you. You're getting scale above all else here, clearly, but with QLED expect bold colors and plenty of brightness from the LED backlight too.
Read moreRead less▼
The 2025 flagship LG OLED model delivers super-bright images and pristine image quality that's among the best you'll find. This massive 77-inch set has a giant discount in the Best Buy sale.
Black Friday headphones deals
Read moreRead less▼
These headphones nabbed a T3 Award, as the noise-cancelling of this Bose pair is second to none. If you're after folding headphones that are by far and away the best for travel then look no further – Bose has the absolute best option on the market. And now with three figures discounted from the price. Bargain!
Read moreRead less▼
A rare discount on Apple's priciest AirPods, the over-ear Max model (in latest USB-C finish) is the go-to for many Apple users who don't like in-ears. They offer amazing active noise-cancelling (ANC), great comfort, and insane sound quality. It's not often they see a price dip!
Black Friday Laptop deals
Read moreRead less▼
T3's review says this laptop is "lightweight and stylish-looking", but also (and most importantly), a "bargain". That's more true now, given the price drop. You'll just have to compromise on screen quality, which isn't flagship grade.
Read moreRead less▼
It's very rare that you get big discounts on Apple products, so for this M2-toting Air to have this many hundreds off the list price is a great find indeed. Indeed, the newer M-series silicon models are now on sale, but this previous-gen version is still super-powerful.
Black Friday wearable deals
Read moreRead less▼
The Forerunner 945 is a superb smartwatch for dedicated runners and triathletes who are looking to chase their next goals. Save $320 off it, now!
Read moreRead less▼
It's not often we see the Forerunner 965 on offer, but this Black Friday you can save $100, making it the cheapest it's ever been! It's a top-tier multisport watch that offers comprehensive health and fitness tracking, ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.
Read moreRead less▼
The Charge 6 is a superb little health and fitness tracker, with advanced health metrics, over 40 workouts and built-in GPS. It also has Google apps including Maps, YouTube Music and Google Wallet. Available in porcelain, black and orange!