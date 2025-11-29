It's no world first, but this Sonos soundbar deal is still my top suggestion for friends and family

If you're looking to buy one of the best soundbars, then Sonos is a brand name that always resonates.

That for good reason, as its soundbar options of the Arc Ultra, Beam and Ray are each great buys to pair with one of the best TVs, depending on screen size.

Year after year, though, it's always Sonos' most popular soundbar, the Beam 2, that receives its Black Friday price cut. So it's no world first, but it's still the deal I'd recommend to most people.

Right now, Sonos' Beam 2 is back to the same price level as during Amazon's 'October Prime Day'. The product has netted the coveted 5-star Platinum Award and is a clear winner in the best Black Friday deals this year.

Save 25% (£114) Sonos Beam (Gen 2): was £449 now £335 at Amazon Sonos Beam 2 USA deal: was $499, now $349 The best Sonos soundbar for most people using a TV sized from 42- to 55-inches, the single-box soundbar is a great fit whether you're watching your fave movies or listening to a playlist. There's no subwoofer, but you can pair a Sub Mini later if you're building a wider Sonos system – and Era 100s can act as rear speakers for surround sound, too.

The official line from Sonos on this is that the brand's Black Friday sales have officially landed, so they won't get any cheaper than this.

Indeed, Amazon's price is actually lower than Sonos' own deal, with Very.co.uk being the one other retailer that's matching that (although you'll need to pay postage, which mitigates that somewhat).

It's also worth noting that, while this price drop is the best you'll find now and into the future, it's actually not the lowest Amazon price of the year (in the UK – the USA deal han't ever been lower). I've checked third-party tracking site, CamelCamelCamel, which confirms a lower price was available back in July. But we won't see that again in November or December, I don't believe.

So why consider the Beam 2? This soundbar impresses with big-scale sound from its generally small footprint. You can indeed get way more bass from an Arc Ultra, but that's a much larger and won't suit everyone anyway.

Also key to the Beam 2 is its ability to decode Dolby Atmos, the three-dimensional audio form, to provide a more immersive sound. Your TV is no match for that, which is why this is such a great upgrade that's worth the cash.