LG's new Dolby Atmos FlexConnect soundbar showed me the future of TV home audio

I've spent the last working week at the world's largest technology show, CES 2026, which the T3 team has been live-blogging throughout – picking out 21 Awards winners from this year's exhibits.

CES is historically regarded as a TV and home audio show, with 2026 also making waves in these departments. LG's off-site showcase was a great representation of what's to come, with its Wallpaper TV (OLED W6) being one impressive new entry.

But that TV paired with LG's new Dolby Atmos FlexConnect system was a real ear-opener for me. It shows off how Dolby's new tech is more adaptive – read my 'what is FlexConnect' piece here – but also opens the door for a more modular approach to purchase.

In this demonstration, LG has its full Sound Suite setup: an H7 soundbar, a W7 subwoofer, plus several M7 speakers to act as sides and rears. Through its app, however, I was able to experience soundbar and TV alone, then with the sub, then everything altogether in concert.

And what a concert this system can deliver. Dolby Atmos is an object-based sound mix system, meaning sound can travel through space in a three-dimensional form – using relevant percentages of the speakers to best deliver that believable immersive output.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Atmos systems with separate speakers typically come all in the same box – and you have to rigidly set them up in a fixed way. What FlexConnect brings to the party, however, is two-fold: one, you can place the speakers anywhere you wish (within reason, of course); two, you can add extras as you go along to a higher degree than most boxed-together solutions can offer.

During the demonstration we moved an M7 speaker's position, for example, with the system then performing a calibration (audible signals) to determine its new position. If it's further away then the volume will be offset as needed; just as it would be if placed nearer. This creates a much more natural soundstaging.

But I think a major part of LG's Sound Suite's success – aside from its superb sound quality – is the modular prospect. You might start with an H7 soundbar alone, then buy another component or two later – perhaps just a pair of rear speakers, foregoing a subwoofer if that's too much for your living situation.

I'm yet to see any other system that demonstrates FlexConnect so well – or that's so complete. Others do exist, such as kit from TCL, and I'm certain that ranges will expand. But with Samsung continuing to output its tried-and-tested kit, I think LG is ahead of the curve here. That's why the LG Sound Suite is a CES 2026 T3 Awards winner.