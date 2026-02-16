YETI adds more products to its seasonal sale – here are 6 products I'd recommend as an outdoor expert

YETI doesn't really advertise its offers on its website, but if you look closely, you can often find deals there. The current mix includes $101 off Hopper M15 Soft Coolers, 30% off Rambler 42oz Straw Mugs, and 20% off the Big Blue Sky Collection.

On top of this, some older deals are still active, such as 20% off the Firefly Yellow and Wild Vine Red collections. Not all products are available in these colourways, but you can still choose from a good selection.

YETI currently lists 43 products on its Seasonal Sale page across categories such as bags, cases and storage, drinkware, hard coolers, and more. The deal that stands out to me is the Lowlands Blanket offer, which is essentially an extremely expensive dog blanket – exactly the sort of stuff hardcore YETI fans like.

The Patagonia Black Hole duffel rival, the Panga 100L Waterproof Gear-Haulier, is also on offer, selling for $80 off its usual price. A collector's patch (Big Sky Bighorn) can also be acquired for less; I wouldn't wait for too long if you fancy it.

I'm YETI's in-house expert at T3, and I'd recommend the following six deals. If you're looking for something else, click or tap the link above; it will take you to the main deals page.