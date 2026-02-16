YETI adds more products to its seasonal sale – here are 6 products I'd recommend as an outdoor expert
Time to stock up on YETI goods before the season starts
YETI doesn't really advertise its offers on its website, but if you look closely, you can often find deals there. The current mix includes $101 off Hopper M15 Soft Coolers, 30% off Rambler 42oz Straw Mugs, and 20% off the Big Blue Sky Collection.
On top of this, some older deals are still active, such as 20% off the Firefly Yellow and Wild Vine Red collections. Not all products are available in these colourways, but you can still choose from a good selection.
YETI currently lists 43 products on its Seasonal Sale page across categories such as bags, cases and storage, drinkware, hard coolers, and more. The deal that stands out to me is the Lowlands Blanket offer, which is essentially an extremely expensive dog blanket – exactly the sort of stuff hardcore YETI fans like.
The Patagonia Black Hole duffel rival, the Panga 100L Waterproof Gear-Haulier, is also on offer, selling for $80 off its usual price. A collector's patch (Big Sky Bighorn) can also be acquired for less; I wouldn't wait for too long if you fancy it.
I'm YETI's in-house expert at T3, and I'd recommend the following six deals. If you're looking for something else, click or tap the link above; it will take you to the main deals page.
$90 off – YETI’s Tundra Haul is the brand’s toughest wheeled cooler, built for serious days outdoors when lugging ice isn’t an option. The rotomoulded shell shrugs off knocks, while puncture-resistant tyres glide over sand and gravel. In bold Firefly Yellow and now heavily discounted, it’s a premium cooler made noticeably more tempting.
$13.50 off – If hydration is a full-day affair, the Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug has you covered. Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold for hours, while the oversized handle and straw lid make it easy to sip on the move. In Big Sky Blue and on sale, it’s a simple upgrade for daily carry.
$101 off – The Hopper M15 blends soft-cooler practicality with tote-bag convenience, making it ideal for picnics, beach trips or park hangs. Its magnetic closure keeps cold air in, while the rugged exterior shrugs off spills and scrapes. Finished in Wild Vine Red and discounted, it’s equal parts functional and stylish.
$60 off – Compact but impressively capable, the Hopper Flip 18 is designed for day trips where space is tight but cold storage matters. Thick insulation locks in chill, and the waterproof shell handles rough treatment with ease. In Big Sky Blue and currently reduced, it’s a reliable grab-and-go cooler for adventures.
$25 off – The Loadout GoBox 15 is less about keeping things cold and more about keeping them organised. This compact gear case is waterproof, dustproof and built like a tank, with smart internal dividers for tools or tech. In bright Firefly Yellow and on offer, it’s a tough little organiser for any kit.
$40 off – Part picnic blanket, part outdoor workhorse, the Lowlands is built to handle damp grass, sandy beaches and everything in between. It’s soft on top, waterproof underneath and tough enough to shrug off dirt and pet hair. In Big Sky Blue with a solid discount, it’s an easy upgrade for outdoor lounging.
