YETI adds more products to its seasonal sale – here are 6 products I'd recommend as an outdoor expert

Time to stock up on YETI goods before the season starts

Matt Kollat's avatar
By
published
in Deals
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler in use
(Image credit: YETI)

YETI doesn't really advertise its offers on its website, but if you look closely, you can often find deals there. The current mix includes $101 off Hopper M15 Soft Coolers, 30% off Rambler 42oz Straw Mugs, and 20% off the Big Blue Sky Collection.

Shop all seasonal offers at YETI US

YETI currently lists 43 products on its Seasonal Sale page across categories such as bags, cases and storage, drinkware, hard coolers, and more. The deal that stands out to me is the Lowlands Blanket offer, which is essentially an extremely expensive dog blanket – exactly the sort of stuff hardcore YETI fans like.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active