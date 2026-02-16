3 best Presidents Day mattress deals that save up to $800 on a new sleep set-up

It’s Presidents Day 2026, and the sales are in full swing. During the holiday, you’ll find many cheap deals across all products, but what you should really pay attention to is price drops on mattresses .

Having a good mattress is so important for your sleep and general wellbeing, so ensuring you have a good sleep set-up should be a big priority. If your current mattress is starting to sag or you’re experiencing frequent back pain after sleeping, then you should definitely be upgrading to a new mattress.

Lucky for you, Presidents Day mattress deals are huge – you can even get up to $800 off at select mattress manufacturers. So, to help you save money on a new mattress and get the best night’s sleep in 2026, I’ve rounded up the best three Presidents Day mattress deals that are actually worth buying.

Amerisleep AS5 mattress – save up to $800: at Amerisleep The Amerisleep AS5 is made of pressure-relieving memory foam which moulds to and cradles the body while you sleep. It’s comfortable, cooling and helps align the spine. Ideal for all sleep types, the Amerisleep AS5 is best for side and heavy sleepers. Twin: was $2,099, now $1,299 Full: was $2,299, now $1,499 Queen: was $2,349, now $1,549 King: was $2,649, now $1,849

Leesa Original mattress – get 30% off: at Leesa Another memory foam model, the Leesa Original uses deep yet aerated foam to offer pressure relief and cooling comfort. It has a durable base which extends its lifespan while also providing good support to your body and sleep position. Twin: was $879, now $609 Full: was $1,133, now $789 Queen: was $1,332, now $929 King: was $1,639, now $1,139