3 best Presidents Day mattress deals that save up to $800 on a new sleep set-up

Upgrade your mattress with these cheap Presidents Day mattress deals

Bethan Morgan's avatar
By
published
in Deals
Presidents Day mattress deals
(Image credit: Amerisleep)

It’s Presidents Day 2026, and the sales are in full swing. During the holiday, you’ll find many cheap deals across all products, but what you should really pay attention to is price drops on mattresses.

Having a good mattress is so important for your sleep and general wellbeing, so ensuring you have a good sleep set-up should be a big priority. If your current mattress is starting to sag or you’re experiencing frequent back pain after sleeping, then you should definitely be upgrading to a new mattress.

Lucky for you, Presidents Day mattress deals are huge – you can even get up to $800 off at select mattress manufacturers. So, to help you save money on a new mattress and get the best night’s sleep in 2026, I’ve rounded up the best three Presidents Day mattress deals that are actually worth buying.

Amerisleep AS5 mattress – save up to $800
Amerisleep AS5 mattress – save up to $800: at Amerisleep

The Amerisleep AS5 is made of pressure-relieving memory foam which moulds to and cradles the body while you sleep. It’s comfortable, cooling and helps align the spine. Ideal for all sleep types, the Amerisleep AS5 is best for side and heavy sleepers.

Twin: was $2,099, now $1,299

Full: was $2,299, now $1,499

Queen: was $2,349, now $1,549

King: was $2,649, now $1,849

View Deal
Leesa Original mattress – get 30% off
Leesa Original mattress – get 30% off: at Leesa

Another memory foam model, the Leesa Original uses deep yet aerated foam to offer pressure relief and cooling comfort. It has a durable base which extends its lifespan while also providing good support to your body and sleep position.

Twin: was $879, now $609

Full: was $1,133, now $789

Queen: was $1,332, now $929

King: was $1,639, now $1,139

View Deal
Saatva Classic mattress – get 30% off
Saatva Classic mattress – get 30% off: at Saatva

The Saatva mattress comes in three firmness levels to offer you a customisable night’s sleep. It uses dual-coil springs to help with back and joint pain, and has a breathable cotton cooler which helps you regulate your temperature while keeping your mattress fresh.

Twin: was $1,399, now $1,174

Full: was $1,979, now $1,754

Queen: was $2,179, now $1,854

King: was $2,679, now $2,354

View Deal
Bethan Morgan
Bethan Morgan
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.

In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.