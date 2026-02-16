3 best Presidents Day mattress deals that save up to $800 on a new sleep set-up
Upgrade your mattress with these cheap Presidents Day mattress deals
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It’s Presidents Day 2026, and the sales are in full swing. During the holiday, you’ll find many cheap deals across all products, but what you should really pay attention to is price drops on mattresses.
Having a good mattress is so important for your sleep and general wellbeing, so ensuring you have a good sleep set-up should be a big priority. If your current mattress is starting to sag or you’re experiencing frequent back pain after sleeping, then you should definitely be upgrading to a new mattress.
Lucky for you, Presidents Day mattress deals are huge – you can even get up to $800 off at select mattress manufacturers. So, to help you save money on a new mattress and get the best night’s sleep in 2026, I’ve rounded up the best three Presidents Day mattress deals that are actually worth buying.
The Amerisleep AS5 is made of pressure-relieving memory foam which moulds to and cradles the body while you sleep. It’s comfortable, cooling and helps align the spine. Ideal for all sleep types, the Amerisleep AS5 is best for side and heavy sleepers.
Twin: was $2,099, now $1,299
Full: was $2,299, now $1,499
Queen: was $2,349, now $1,549
King: was $2,649, now $1,849
Another memory foam model, the Leesa Original uses deep yet aerated foam to offer pressure relief and cooling comfort. It has a durable base which extends its lifespan while also providing good support to your body and sleep position.
Twin: was $879, now $609
Full: was $1,133, now $789
Queen: was $1,332, now $929
King: was $1,639, now $1,139
The Saatva mattress comes in three firmness levels to offer you a customisable night’s sleep. It uses dual-coil springs to help with back and joint pain, and has a breathable cotton cooler which helps you regulate your temperature while keeping your mattress fresh.
Twin: was $1,399, now $1,174
Full: was $1,979, now $1,754
Queen: was $2,179, now $1,854
King: was $2,679, now $2,354
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.