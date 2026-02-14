You can roughly divide gamers into two camps nowadays, even if they don't actually realise that – those who've played their favourite systems on an OLED display, and those who haven't. Whether it's the difference between the Nintendo Switch and the OLED version, between an old LED TV and a modern OLED panel, the swap can be pretty life-changing.

The inky blacks of OLED displays are currently without real competition unless you're willing to spend thousands on ultra-high-end microLED alternatives, and one of the most pleasing changes in recent years is that OLEDs are becoming more affordable. If you're looking for a great new gaming monitor, in particular, now's a great time to pick one up.

A couple of years ago OLED monitors were the preserve of those with huge budgets, but they're now relatively well-priced by comparison. That's made even more attractive during sales events like this Presidents' Day weekend, which has seen price cuts across a whole heap of tech categories.

Save $200 Samsung Odyssey OLED G5 (27-inch): was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Samsung's Odyssey lineup of monitors is a really impressive one, and while ultrawides catch the eye, I'd rather have this recently-launched 27-inch beauty of an OLED panel if I were buying a monitor right now – especially at $200 off.

The best news here is that despite the excellent deal currently running, this is far from a bargain-basement buy. The new OLED G5 is packed to the brim with high-end features from Samsung's display team, including a bunch of auto-detection tools that prevent burn-in (one of the only risks associated with OLED monitors).

A ‎2560x1440 panel, this is ideal for those who don't think they need full 4K gaming at desktop viewing distances (which goes for most of us), and with a superb 180Hz refresh rate, you'll be able to enjoy supremely smooth gameplay with a good gaming rig connected.

It also works with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, which means screen tearing shouldn't be an issue, and a response time of 0.03ms makes it a great choice if you're looking to get into the competitive scene in one of your games of choice.

Plus, of course, it'll make a gorgeous work display if you want to use it in a home office for a bit of hybrid swapping between gaming and productivity. I've rarely seen a monitor this recent get a discount like this, so don't miss out on it if you want a beautiful new gaming display.