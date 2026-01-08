Dell UltraSharp goes big on screen sizes and OLED

Quick Summary Two new Dell UltraSharp monitors offer big screen and ultimate precision. This includes a 52-inch ultra-wide and a 32-inch 4K QD OLED monitor.

Dell monitors provide a big screen experience for your desktop or laptop, but few compare to these latest options. Alongside the return of the XPS and its new Alienware lineup for 2026, Dell unveiled two rather special Ultrasharp monitors.

Ultra-wide curved monitors often provide a high-resolution experience in larger sizes, but this new model goes one step further. The Dell Ultrasharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub monitor is the world’s first 52-inch 21:9 model, and the largest with an IPS red panel display.

Designed for a very specific audience, this monitor is aimed at financial traders, data scientists and engineers who deal with large amounts of data on a daily basis. Up until now, many of these users have combined two portrait 27-inch monitors on either side of a 43-inch monitor to deliver the screen real estate they require. The new 52-inch ultra-wide does this with one single display, removing the problems of bezels, extra cables and alignment issues.

(Image credit: Dell)

“We work very closely with financial traders, data scientists and engineers who deal with data on a daily basis. For them, a large screen area is very critical,” says Yoon Lee, Vice President of Displays for Dell.

This huge display offers a 6K resolution at 129 pixels per inch, or over 61,000 pixels in total. It features a 120Hz refresh rate and IPS black technology for richer blacks and sharper contrast. You can connect up to four PCs to the display at any one time and partition the display into up to 52 sections. All controllable with one keyboard and mouse.

(Image credit: Dell)

Conversely, the Dell Ultrasharp 32 4K QD OLED monitor is about quality over size. This 32-inch display is the world’s first commercial QD OLED screen and offers DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 antiglare technology. This is technology that has come from the gaming market, but is here designed for creative professionals looking for extreme colour accuracy.

Pricing and availability for these two models is still to be confirmed.

