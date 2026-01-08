Alienware doubles its gaming offerings with slimmer and cheaper laptops

Quick Summary Dell's Alienware brand will see a new ultra-slim model and an entry-lvel gaming laptop join its ranks. The new products are a move to broaden the accessibility of the Alienware brand to more gamers.

Dell’s gaming brand Alienware is getting a big refresh. Following on from the big revival of the XPS brand, Alienware is to become the exclusive Dell gaming option, with new super-slim laptops and an entry-level offering that will see more users able to afford one.

Last year, Dell strengthened its higher-end options, with the return of Area 51 laptops and desktops. This year, these models see the introduction of AMD’s flagship processors to the desktop model. However, the biggest change is coming at the lighter end of the gaming spectrum.

Two new super-slim gaming laptops are joining the range. The so-far-unnamed 14-inch and 16-inch models are just 17mm thick and are designed for that crossover of creators and gamers. These are significantly smaller than the current offerings, and while they don’t have the same level of performance, they still are set to provide a premium gaming experience, with an impressive battery life to boot.

The new entry-level Alienware laptop (Image credit: Dell)

These new laptops don’t have the same in-your-face gaming aesthetic as most Alienware machines. Instead, these are more covert gaming options for those who want to balance gaming performance with creative projects.

Perhaps the biggest change in the lineup, however, is the addition of a model aimed at brand-new Alienware customers. The upcoming entry-level model, which is also yet to be named, is set to hit a price point that is “hundreds of dollars cheaper” than the current offerings. This more affordable offering will allow customers who were previously priced out of the Alienware lineup to buy a model.

“We want to be a brand that provides products at all price points. We don’t want to turn anybody away just because they don’t have enough money,” says Matt McGowan, General Manager for Alienware. “

(Image credit: Dell)

While this lower price point is guaranteed to result in some sacrifices, such as reduced performance or display spec, it is still expected to offer an Alienware-standard experience. Newer games require less strain on processors, meaning that they can run very competently on lower-grade machines. This will allow even those who haven’t opted for a flagship gaming machine to get an impressive experience.

The new entry-level Alienware is in many ways replacing the former Dell gaming laptop offerings, the G15 and G16. Right now, we know this will be a 16-inch machine, but further details on the spec have not been released.