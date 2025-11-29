Amazon Prime Video in December 2025: Five huge new streaming additions

In the world of modern-day streaming, there's no such thing as a rest period – each and every month, the biggest and best streaming services have to come up with swathes of new shows and movies if they want to keep people subscribed, and there's no real room for error.

For Amazon Prime Video, that typically means a deluge of shows and original movies, but occasionally it has something bigger up its sleeve. This December, its additions are impressive, but there's no escaping the fact that they're dominated completely by one big show – the return of Fallout. To find out what else is arriving and when, keep reading.

Fallout Season 2

Fallout Season Two Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 17 December

Fallout rapidly became what feels like Amazon's biggest show when it arrived in early 2024, and to be honest time has flown since then. It feels like only yesterday that we were introduced to Lucy and the various other characters she's encountered since leaving the vault she grew up in, but it's almost time for a second season already.

From the looks of the trailer we got a couple of weeks ago, it's going to go for very much the same dry and ironic tone that made the show and its source games a hit. This time around, we're going to see at least one major new locale in the form of New Vegas, the shrunken-down but no less sinful version of Vegas that gamers know from the game of the same name.

Oh. What. Fun.

Oh. What. Fun. - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 3 December

This won't be the last holiday movie on this list, not by a long shot. It might just have the most impressive cast of the lot, though, telling the story of one massive family getting together for Christmas, with the various subplots that always come with such a gathering. The whole shebang is helmed and organised by Michelle Pfeiffer, and it looks like her character might be at the end of her tether.

Rounding out the aforementioned impressive cast, though, are the likes of Felicity Jones, Chloe Grace Moretz, Jason Schwartzman and even Eva Longoria – it's a smorgasbord for people of all tastes, and each seems to be going larger-than-life which should make for a really fun overall picture.

Merv

Merv - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 10 December

Perhaps you might be in the mood for something smaller-scale over the holidays, though? Well, if so, this romantic comedy seems perfect, starring Charlie Cox and Zoey Deschanel as a recently broken-up couple that can't quite let go thanks to their co-parenting setup for the dog they got together (the titular Merv).

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When Cox's character decides he needs a break away from the city with Merv at a dog camp, he's ambushed by his ex who doesn't trust him to be alone with said pooch, and it seems pretty clear that there will still be plenty of sparks between them. Whether they can strike things back up again might all come to do the dog.

Tell Me Softly

Tell Me Softly - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 12 December

Those looking for romance have a lot to look forward to this month, and those who like their romance steamy are in luck, too. Tell Me Softly comes from the same creative team that turned the Culpa series into an international sensation, and features another slightly weird twist – two brothers fighting for the same girl.

That will also sound familiar to fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty, making this something of a "play the hits" movie for Amazon, but if you've got a good formula, there's no sense ignoring it. The movie looks like it might be raunchier than that latter show, though, so strap in for some top-tier romantic drama.

The Merchants of Joy

The Merchants of Joy - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 1 December

I'm pretty sure that this show will end up being the least watched of all the additions I'm highlighting for December, but it looks like one of the most charming, for sure. A documentary film, it takes a look at the market forces and personalities who shape how people buy Christmas trees in New York each year.

With five families vying to get their slice of the pie, and seemingly all of those families led by oddballs, kooks or hawkish competitors, there are clearly going to be plenty of funny moments and insights. It looks like a window into a world that most people never really think about when they buy their tree, and might be a dark horse for a family-friendly holiday watch.