Boost your metabolism and build total body strength with this five-move dumbbell workout

Sometimes we need a workout that combines a little cardio and strength training for those days when time isn’t on our side – and this 25-minute workout from Joe Bronston ticks both these boxes. The workout follows an EMOM format, forcing you to work hard every minute, while its compound exercises help to build full-body strength while keeping your heart rate high throughout.

Peloton says: “EMOM workouts can build strength, lean muscle mass, and reduce body fat by increasing one’s metabolism.” However, this particular EMOM also reaps the benefits of peripheral heart action training (PHAT), which is where you alternate between upper-body and lower-body exercises. The National Academy of Sports Medicine says: “This method of training forces the blood to quickly circulate through the body, increasing caloric expenditure and theorized to decrease body fat and increase lean muscle mass.”

For this workout, simply set your timer for 25 minutes and pop it somewhere you can see it, then every minute perform the exercises below. For example, on minute one, you’d perform 5 devil presses, on minute two 10 front squats, and so on. You’ll continue cycling through the exercises until 25 minutes are up. If you complete the reps before that minute is up, you get to rest for the remainder of it. This is a high-intensity workout and some of the rep ranges were quite challenging, so we’ve added in some regressions for beginners. Here’s what you’ve got:

Minute 1: 5 devil presses

Minute 2: 10 front squats

Minute 3: 20 push-ups (8-10 for beginners)

Minute 4: 10 reverse lunges per leg (5 if you’re a beginner)

Minute 5: 25 butterfly sit-ups (8-12 for beginners)

If you enjoy high-intensity workouts like this, then make sure you take a rest day or two before giving it another go, so that your body has enough time to recover. Once it has, and if you’re after another, then you may enjoy this 12-minute AMRAP workout from Arnold Schwarzenegger, perfect for those days you need you’re tight on time. Its main focus is strength, but we can confirm your heart will be left racing too.