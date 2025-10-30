Build muscle and save time with this 40-minute antagonistic superset workout

You need a full-body workout that you can fly through in the gym in less than an hour, but still packs a muscle-building punch – this six-move superset workout from Sweat App trainer, Brittany Williams, is just what you need. Just grab a couple of dumbbells off the rack, head to a corner of the gym with some free space, keep your phone in your pocket, and get ready to put some solid graft in.

It uses antagonistic supersets, which is where you pair two exercises that target opposing muscle groups back-to-back. This means one muscle group can rest while another is being worked, so you can reduce your rest time and get through your workout quicker. Supersets aren’t just beneficial for boosting training volume for muscle growth, a study has shown that they can increase the amount of calories your body burns after your workout has ended, more so than traditional resistance training.

You know the drill; start with the two exercises in the first superset, perform them immediately one after the other (or keep the rest minimal), rest up to two minutes, then repeat two more times before moving onto the next superset pairing. Obviously, if you own a pair of dumbbells you can smash this session out from home, or if you have kettlebells, you could use these too. Here’s what’s on the agenda:

Superset 1

Rotational kickstand RDL – 8 reps per side

Single arm and leg chest press – 8 reps per side

Superset 2

Z press – 10 reps per side

Single leg hip thrust – 8 reps per side

Superset 3

Spider plank – 8 reps per side

Side V up – 10 reps per side

Make sure to prioritise a rest day after this session, as superset workouts can be very fatiguing, especially if you're new to them. Focus on some active recovery the following day, like going for a walk, some gentle cycling on the exercise bike, and using a foam roller or massage gun to boost circulation and release lactic acid.