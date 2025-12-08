This three-move bodyweight workout builds full-body strength and burns lots of calories

If you’ve been hit by the december gym slump, don’t worry, you’re not alone. When it gets dark by 4 o’clock, the weather’s miserable, and your calendar is packed with festive plans, finding motivation to train can feel impossible. But, as we all know, discipline beats motivation. So rather than skipping your workout entirely, this three-move bodyweight routine gives you a quick, effective way to stay on track without needing to set foot in the gym.

It may not make you massive like Arnie, but it’ll certainly help keep your body strong and burn a few extra calories. The workout is dead simple – it consists of two compound exercises that’ll target the major muscles in your upper and lower body, plus an ab exercise to fire up your core; ideal for keeping your body ticking over when life gets hectic.

As this workout is bodyweight only you can do it literally anywhere. Don’t worry if you can’t do some of the exercises, we’ve added in regressions so that you can still target the same muscles. The aim is to complete 12 rounds of the exercises below, as quickly as possible. If you’re a beginner, we’d recommend starting with 6 rounds, if you’re intermediate, aim for 8 and, if advanced, try 12. Stick to a pace where every rep looks the same, and only rest to keep your form in check. Oh, and don't forget to make a note of the time you complete it in, so you know what to beat next time.Here’s the workout:

6 Push-ups

8 Reverse lunges (4 per side)

10 Sit-ups

If you enjoyed this workout, then make sure you give this other bodyweight workout a go – it’s a little more low-impact than this one, as you’re not working against the clock, and you get rests between exercises. Alternatively, if building muscle is your main focus, then a fitness trainer has shared two bodyweight circuit workouts that can help you add on size instead.