Forget the Reformer: This cheap gym accessory delivers the same Pilates burn for a lot less

Reformer Pilates has taken off in recent years, and it’s easy to see why. Machines such as the FOLD Reformer light up muscles you didn’t know you had, while sharpening strength, mobility, and control.

The catch? Reformers are expensive and cumbersome, and studio classes fill up quickly.

The smart workaround: grab a Swiss ball. Running coach and personal trainer Amanda Grimm has built a five-move workout that hits strength, stability, and mobility in under 10 minutes.

“These slow, controlled exercises keep your muscles under constant tension while challenging the smaller stabilisers,” says Amanda.

“Because the ball is unstable, it forces you to find the right alignment, rather than slouching or letting your pelvis tilt as you might on a solid surface.”

Lightweight, affordable, and much less intimidating than a traditional Reformer, the Swiss ball makes an ideal stand-in. It also doubles as a supportive tool, helping you maintain a clean form if you’re new to core workouts, balance, or flexibility training.

Core engaged? Brain switched on? Let’s roll.

Five Swiss Ball moves to try

Stability Ball Rollout - YouTube Watch On

Ball Rollouts

Reformer equivalent: Plank variations

Time: 60 seconds

“The ball’s instability forces your deep core to switch on,” says Amanda. “It actually gives more immediate feedback than a Reformer plank—the ball wobbles if your hips dip or your core softens.”

How to do it: Kneel with your elbows on the ball. Roll it forward slowly while keeping your hips steady, then draw it back in.

Wall Squats with Ball

Reformer equivalent: Footwork

Time: 60 seconds

“Ball squats are kinder on the joints than standard squats, easing pressure on the knees and back,” says Amanda. “The ball supports your spine and helps keep your form tidy.”

How to do it: Place the ball between your back and a wall. Squat down until your thighs are parallel to the ground, then drive back up with control.

Swiss Ball Hamstring Curl | Nuffield Health - YouTube Watch On

Hamstring Curl

Reformer equivalent: Leg curls

Time: 60 seconds

“Working with a ball challenges hip and core stability while firing up your hamstrings and glutes,” says Amanda. “It stops the lower back from dominating, which is crucial for avoiding injury.”

How to do it: Lie on your back with your heels on the ball. Lift into a bridge, bend your knees to roll the ball towards you, then extend your legs back out.

Single Leg Bridge with Ball - YouTube Watch On

Single-Leg Bridge on Ball

Reformer equivalent: Single-leg strength

Time: 60 seconds per leg

This exercise highlights and helps correct left–right imbalances. The ball exaggerates any twisting or hip drop, so you’re forced into better alignment.

How to do it: Lie on your back with one foot pressing into the ball and the other leg lifted. Drive your hips into a bridge, hold briefly, then lower with control.

Hollow Position Stability Ball Pass Through - YouTube Watch On

Ball Pass

Reformer equivalent: Coordination drills

Time: 60 seconds

“If you don’t grip the ball tightly with your inner thighs, it drops, making errors obvious and easy to fix,” says Amanda.

How to do it: Lie on your back, holding the ball between your feet. Pass it overhead to your hands, lower it back down, then return it to your feet. Keep the movement smooth and continuous.

Gravity has its own ideas

The Reformer may be Pilates’ signature tool, but it’s not essential. A humble Swiss ball can mimic the same stabilising, muscle-sculpting burn, challenging your core, glutes, and back to stay balanced.

The reward: stronger posture, less back pain, and all the benefits of Pilates, without the studio price tag or waiting list.