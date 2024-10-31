Ditch the gym – the FOLD Reformer turns your home into a fully-fledged Pilates studio!

Reformer Pilates has been popping off this year, thanks to its low-impact and strength-building benefits. However, its popularity can leave you struggling to secure a spot on a class, not to mention, once you’ve got one, you then need to find the time to actually get to it. The solution? Say hello to the Original FOLD Reformer Bed.

The reformer bed has a compact design that can fold in two, making it easy to slot into your home without sacrificing space, so that you can transform your chosen room into your very own Pilates studio and never have to miss a class again.

Just like a reformer you’d find in class, it comes with padded double loop straps, an adjustable head and shoulder rest, a four-level foot bar, and five resistance springs, so that you have the option to make exercises even more challenging.

It’s a seriously beautifully crafted piece of home gym equipment, made from Canadian maple wood and upholstered in timeless black or beige leather to suit a range of interiors. Make sure to swipe through the gallery below to check it out yourself!

Every reformer also comes equipped with a free FOLD Starter Bundle, which includes a Pilates mat, Pilates circle, Pilates ball, and even a pair of 1kg dumbbells, so you can improve your flexibility and work up a serious sweat.

Those who have never taken a reformer class won’t need to worry either, because when you purchase the FOLD Reformer you also get membership to the FOLD app, where you’ll be able to follow along to live and on-demand classes, led by certified Pilates instructors.

“At FOLD Reformer, we’re on a mission to remove barriers and make exercise accessible and inclusive for all,” says Co-Founder Tom McClelland. “The Original FOLD Reformer Bed offers a practical alternative to traditional, often costly studio-based workouts that can be intimidating for beginners and sometimes seen as elitist."

As you can imagine, this large piece of kit isn't cheap, it will set you back £1,849.99. But, when you add up the cost of classes, not to mention the fact you’ll be able to use it twenty-four-seven, we guess it’s not that bad once you look at the bigger picture. Plus, you can’t put a price on health, right?