This treadmill is the first in the UK that talks to your Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch

If you’ve ever wished your treadmill could talk directly to your smartwatch, good news: the new Bowflex T9 is the first machine in the UK to offer just that.

The T9 is a fully connected, foldable treadmill with smartwatch syncing baked in.

That means you can finally pair your Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch (such as the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch 7) to track heart rate, steps, and other key metrics in real time without the need to buy a heart rate monitor chest strap.

Seemingly, pairing your watch is as simple as tapping the NFC icon of the cockpit, below the controls. This is a big deal for fitness nerds, but there’s plenty more to like, too.

The T9 features the brand’s cushioned Flex Zone XL Deck System for a softer, joint-friendly run, plus a chunky 152 x 56cm running surface, making it feel more like a gym machine than a compromise.

A 15% motorised incline, Quick Response dials for instant speed and gradient changes, dual cooling fans, Bluetooth speakers, and app support for JRNY, Zwift, and Kinomap round out the spec list.

(Image credit: Bowflex)

You can even stream your own workouts or playlists; however, the T9 doesn't have a built-in display, so you have to use your own smartphone or tablet.

(Well, it does have a display, but it's just for stats.)

Best of all, it folds away when you’re done, making it ideal if you’re short on space but don’t want to compromise on quality.

The Bowflex T9 treadmill is available now in the UK for £2,199.99 at various retailers, including Decathlon, Argos, and Johnson Fitness.

It’s pricey, sure, but considering it plays nicely with your smartwatch and saves you a gym trip, it might be the ultimate home training upgrade.