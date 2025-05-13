The Suunto Run is built for the Strava generation

Running has changed, and Suunto knows it. Once seen as the preserve of club athletes and endurance obsessives, running today is as much about connection, self-expression, and community as it is about competition.

Suunto’s new Run watch is made for this moment: light, simple, smart, and built with the Strava generation in mind.

The new running watch strips things back to what runners actually use, while still packing in smart tools to elevate every run.

It ditches ultra-adventurer frills like offline maps and instead focuses on what matters when you lace up: pace, motivation, recovery, and freedom from your phone.

At just 36 grams, it’s Suunto’s lightest watch yet. Add a 1.32" AMOLED screen and a refreshed UI, and you get a performance wearable that's friendly to new runners and satisfying to seasoned racers.

(Image credit: Suunto)

Add built-in music storage, 20-hour dual-band GPS tracking, and full Bluetooth workout headphone compatibility, and you’ve got a device that genuinely lets you leave your phone at home.

“Today, the internet, data sharing, and wearable sports technology enable new forms of community, connection, competition, and self-knowledge,” says social scientist Dr. Neil Baxter, who consulted on the project. “Running has become an enriched part of modern culture.”

Built to motivate, not just measure

That enrichment is reflected in the data, too. The Suunto app provides post-run analysis and recovery guidance and syncs to over 300 third-party platforms, including Strava, TrainingPeaks, and Komoot.

The Run also provides Training Load and heart rate recovery stats, as well as a suite of recovery tools to help you train smarter, not harder.

Suunto Run also supports 34 sports beyond running (from strength to cycling to yoga), but make no mistake: this is a runner’s watch.

The brand added a track mode, which we've seen cropping up in running-forward wearables more and more in recent years.

In a world of do-everything multisport monsters, the Suunto Run is refreshingly specific. It’s not trying to climb Everest. It just wants to help you crush your next 5K, beat your best time on that hill segment, or keep your run streak alive.

The Suunto Run sells for a meagre £199 in the UK and €249 in Europe – US and AU prices TBC. It will be available to buy in the EMEA region from 3 June 2025.

For more info, head over to Suunto.