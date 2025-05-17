Garmin quietly added a brilliant feature to its new watches and I’m hooked

As expected, Garmin’s latest wearables introduced some new features, and you might have heard of these: Running Tolerance, Running Economy, and Step Speed Loss.

If you like your Garmin news, you might also have heard the absolutely breaking news that watch face accent colours now have names. I know; it's exciting stuff.

But there’s one unannounced feature that caught me completely off guard, and as a self-confessed Garmin watch connoisseur, I’m genuinely excited about it.

The Evening Report is exactly what it sounds like – a counterpart to the Morning Report that recaps your day, covering everything from upcoming training suggestions to weather and training status.

Morning Report was quite a sleeper hit that initially launched on the Garmin Lily. It took its current form when the Garmin Forerunner 955 (and Forerunner 255) was launched in June 2021 (as reported by our sister site Advnture).

Since then, it has not only become a staple feature on all Garmin watches but also influenced the rest of the smartwatch industry, with many manufacturers including something similar on their wearables.

The Evening Report is a natural counterpart to the Morning Report, and now that it’s available, you wonder why no one has considered it before.

It makes sense to provide a glance overview of your training, stress and basic stats of the day.

Another benefit of the Evening Report is that it softens Garmin’s image as a hardcore performance wearable company, making it more appealing to casual users.

That said, as a keen (but not professional) athlete, I've always enjoyed my Morning Reports, so there is that.

Right now, Evening Report is exclusive to the new Forerunner 570 and 970, but I’d be shocked if it doesn’t roll out to more Garmin models soon.

The Forerunner 570, available to order at Garmin UK, Garmin US, and Garmin AU on 21 May, has a suggested retail price of £459.99/ $549.99/AU$ 999.

The Forerunner 970, also available to order at Garmin UK, Garmin US, and Garmin AU on 21 May, has a suggested retail price of £629.99/ $749.99/AU$ 1,399.