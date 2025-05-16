The Forerunner 570 has a little easter egg I haven't seen on any other Garmins before

Garmin dropped the bomb yesterday by not only announcing the long-rumoured Forerunner 970 but also a new mid-range watch, the Forerunner 570.

One of the key updates is the brighter AMOLED screen, which makes the running watch easier to read both indoors and outdoors.

(It also negatively impacts battery life, but that's another story.)

The Forerunner 570's default watch face is new; the company always launches a wearable-specific version when a new Garmin watch is announced.

While idly cycling through the menu, I noticed something peculiar: the accent colours to customise the watch face now have names!

The new watch face's default colour is 'Hot Pink Sunrise,' but there are many other options to choose from.

Some of my favourite colours are 'Fuscia Focus', 'Peach Wave', 'Silver Sage' and 'Lush Blush'.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

In all honesty, I was genuinely surprised by the sheer number of options and the fact that Garmin went the extra mile of naming them all.

Not only that, but the colours really pop on the new display. I thought my Garmin Forerunner 965 had a bright screen until I put it side by side with the Forerunner 570 – the difference is instantly noticeable.

(Sadly, pictures just don’t do it justice. I’ve tried over and over to capture the luminance difference, but no luck so far.)

Of course, the accent colour names don't change the performance of the new Forerunner – it's just a fun easter egg for people like me who spent way too much time in the last decade scrolling through menus on Garmins.

Of course, you also get all the performance features you expect to see on a mid-range performance wearable, such as SatIQ, multi-band GPS, long battery life, VO2 Max and lactate threshold estimations, etc.

What other secrets does the Forerunner 570 hold? I can't wait to find out.

The Forerunner 570, which will be available to order at Garmin UK, Garmin US, and Garmin AU on 21 May, has a suggested retail price of £459.99/ $549.99/AU$ 999.