Wahoo's monster treadmill is finally available in the UK (for an eye-watering price)
And there's a brand new feature alongside its innovative 'Run Free' mode
After a successful launch last year in the US, Wahoo’s award-winning treadmill, the KICKR RUN Smart Treadmill, has finally arrived on UK soil.
The tech-savvy running machine has become highly acclaimed for its innovative smart features like RunFree Mode – which uses motion sensors to automatically adjust the belt speed to match your pace – and lateral tilting function for a dynamic running and outdoor-feel experience.
However, alongside its UK launch, the brand has added a brand new feature, ‘Route Simulation’, where runners will now be able to re-run their favourite routes virtually, or download global routes, bringing more of the outdoors indoors.
It also features detailed elevation profiles, interactive map views, and dynamic grade control for a truly immersive and performance-driven running experience.
In case you're not familiar with the KICKR RUN, it has a slightly different set-up from a standard treadmill, as it doesn’t have a screen. Instead, it uses ‘nudgeable control paddles’, so that runners are able to easily switch settings without disrupting their stride.
Despite this, there is an integrated tablet/laptop shelf and your regular accessory features, including a bottle holder, USB-C charging port and Wi-Fi connectivity. Wahoo also mentions that it “operates exceptionally quietly”, despite being able to produce speeds up to 4:00/mile. Sadly, we haven’t tested it just yet, so we cannot confirm or deny!
The model certainly demonstrates how home gym kit is becoming even smarter for a more immersive, data-driven, and personalised experience at home.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Now, the question that's on everyone's mind – how much does the KICKR RUN cost? While Wahoo hasn't confirmed a UK price just yet, in the US it currently retails for a whopping $4,999.99 so, basically, it's not your cheap treadmill.
Those who are interested in splashing their cash on the KICKR RUN will also have to wait a little longer until they can shop the model, as it’s not set to go on sale until 15th July. However, it is available to test at the London Marathon Expo where it’s being showcased from 23rd to 26th April, just in case you want to try before you buy.
For more info, visit Wahoo.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Why the 5x5 protocol is a beginner's go-to for substantial strength gains
Get super strong and build muscle
By Bryony Firth-Bernard
-
7 best exercises to boost your grip strength for bigger gains
It can also help you live longer too
By Bryony Firth-Bernard
-
Jake Dearden’s Hyrox training regime and 4000-calorie diet
Find out how the Hyrox champ trains weekly and fuels his sessions
By Bryony Firth-Bernard
-
The 5 most efficient exercises for adding strength and size
Exercise Scientist Dr. Mike Israetel says these are the lifts you should prioritise if you want to get jacked and strong
By Bryony Firth-Bernard
-
3 overrated shoulder exercises, according to a fitness expert (and what to do instead)
Sculpt 3D shoulders whilst minimising injury with these three alternative exercises
By Bryony Firth-Bernard
-
The best biceps exercise, according to science
Have you been training your biceps wrong this whole time?
By Lucy Miller
-
Finally! Represent 247 launches its first womenswear collection, taking you from street to gym in style
It's about time guys
By Bryony Firth-Bernard
-
3 chest exercises you’re probably not doing to supersize your pecs
A killer pec pump awaits
By Bryony Firth-Bernard