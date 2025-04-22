Wahoo's monster treadmill is finally available in the UK (for an eye-watering price)

After a successful launch last year in the US, Wahoo’s award-winning treadmill, the KICKR RUN Smart Treadmill, has finally arrived on UK soil.

The tech-savvy running machine has become highly acclaimed for its innovative smart features like RunFree Mode – which uses motion sensors to automatically adjust the belt speed to match your pace – and lateral tilting function for a dynamic running and outdoor-feel experience.

However, alongside its UK launch, the brand has added a brand new feature, ‘Route Simulation’, where runners will now be able to re-run their favourite routes virtually, or download global routes, bringing more of the outdoors indoors.

It also features detailed elevation profiles, interactive map views, and dynamic grade control for a truly immersive and performance-driven running experience.

In case you're not familiar with the KICKR RUN, it has a slightly different set-up from a standard treadmill, as it doesn’t have a screen. Instead, it uses ‘nudgeable control paddles’, so that runners are able to easily switch settings without disrupting their stride.

Despite this, there is an integrated tablet/laptop shelf and your regular accessory features, including a bottle holder, USB-C charging port and Wi-Fi connectivity. Wahoo also mentions that it “operates exceptionally quietly”, despite being able to produce speeds up to 4:00/mile. Sadly, we haven’t tested it just yet, so we cannot confirm or deny!

The model certainly demonstrates how home gym kit is becoming even smarter for a more immersive, data-driven, and personalised experience at home.

Now, the question that's on everyone's mind – how much does the KICKR RUN cost? While Wahoo hasn't confirmed a UK price just yet, in the US it currently retails for a whopping $4,999.99 so, basically, it's not your cheap treadmill.

Those who are interested in splashing their cash on the KICKR RUN will also have to wait a little longer until they can shop the model, as it’s not set to go on sale until 15th July. However, it is available to test at the London Marathon Expo where it’s being showcased from 23rd to 26th April, just in case you want to try before you buy.

For more info, visit Wahoo.