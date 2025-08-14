Peloton fans get another option with the Bowflex T9 treadmill and open app connectivity

Bowflex is back in the limelight with a bold new move toward app-agnostic treadmills and open fitness ecosystems.

The crown piece of this strategy is the Bowflex T9, a performance folding treadmill designed for runners who value freedom of choice in how they train.

It marks the brand’s first major runner-focused push since Johnson Health Tech acquired Bowflex in April 2024.

The T9 features a high-contrast LCD screen (running data only) with intuitive QuickDial controls and Rapid Sync technology, all while deliberately leaving the display modular.

You bring your own device to unlock JRNY, Peloton App+, Zwift or Kinomap via Bluetooth FTMS and built-in NFC, syncing seamlessly with Apple GymKit and Samsung Health.

Open platform running for every style

Want to run a Peloton class today, switch to a Zwift route tomorrow, or follow a scenic JRNY Explore The World course next week? The treadmill doesn’t force a choice on you; instead, the T9 adapts to your preferences.

The specs are also serious. A generous 22 × 60-inch FlexZone XL running surface with 0–15 % incline and speeds up to 12 mph offers enough room for stride length and hill training.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The cushioned deck and responsive motor systems ensure the feel matches the freedom of your software pick.

(Image credit: Bowflex)

Johnson Health Tech clearly sees the value in open systems as a competitive advantage.

In acquiring Bowflex, Schwinn and JRNY last year, the company gained a wealth of training platforms and hardware know-how.

Now, with the T9, it’s leveraging that to spotlight choice and flexibility.

It speaks directly to runners who already subscribe to apps and wearables, and to those who see fitness as modular, not a walled garden but a toolkit.

The T9 will go on sale later this fall via Bowflex and retail partners globally.